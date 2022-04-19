Hooters of Boca Raton and Boca Raton Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent Hold 4thAnnual Cornhole Tournament

Boca Raton, FL — Hooters of Boca Raton partnered with the Boca Raton Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent for the 4thAnnual Cornhole Tournament on Friday, April 8. The event raised $5,000 for the Children’s Burn Foundation of Florida and the Boca Raton Fire Explorers Post 315. Community members and firefighters from all over the state took part in this year’s event at Hooters. Thirty-two teams played cornhole to raise money for a good cause. Congratulations to Kevin Crossman from Florida Atlantic University, this year’s tournament winner.

“The event went great, we had an amazing turnout from the community and firefighters from all over for a good cause. We enjoy teaming up with Boca Raton Hooters for events including our cornhole, softball and golf tournaments. They support public safety and are a great community partner. They are always there to help us raise funds,” said Alex Kennedy President of the Boca Raton Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent.

“We love partnering with the Boca Raton Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent to raise funds to help our community including organizations such as the Children’s Burn Foundation of Florida and the Boca Raton Fire Explorers Post 315. Whenever we team up with the fire department our staff and patrons always have a blast! It was amazing also havingfirefighters from all over the state and their children join us for this year’s event. Raising so much money for such great causes makes the night even more special,” said LTP Management Managing Partner Chris Torelli.

Boca Raton Hooters is located at 2240 NW 19thAvenue, Suite 1101-A. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their charitable outreach please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.