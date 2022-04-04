ENCANTO Block Party Fundraiser Rescheduled to April 30th

The students of BARCLAY Performing Arts are all smiles before their ENCANTO Block Party Fundraiser for the Find Your Voice Foundation

Local Performing Arts Students Host ENCANTO Block Party Fundraiser

Students come together to produce a fun community event and have their voices heard

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday April 30th, from 5:30 – 7:30 PM EST join the students of BARCLAY Performing Arts for an amazing FREE and FUN Public Event which will include festive music, dancing, game booths, delicious food, and a cabaret performance by young local artists singing songs from the new Disney Hit, ENCANTO.

Donated proceeds will support the nonprofit, The Find Your Voice Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to support local artists in South Florida. Through this fundraiser, the performers are seeking to raise $4,000 for Project Amplify, an initiative through the nonprofit to purchase a soundboard mixer so that the children’s voices, and other artists in South Florida, can literally be heard.

The first of two ENCANTO Block Party Fundraisers took place Saturday 3/26 attended by 200+ families sweeping the Somerset Shoppes in West Boca Raton outside the BARCLAY Performing Arts studio (see photos below).

Michelle Gilmore & Tiffany Maciulewicz, two mothers from BARCLAY Performing Arts who helped the students organize the event share, “We wanted to bring some joy to our community with this super fun ENCANTO Block Party while raising money to get new mics for the Find Your Voice Foundation! We are so grateful to be able to come together to support our kids’ vision, share music with our community, and contribute to such an important cause.”

“We love our theater home and we wanted to help other kids like us find their home and amplify their voices,” say BARCLAY Performing Arts Students Ava Maciulewicz and Ezra Gillmore.

Christine Barclay, Owner of BARCLAY Performing Arts adds, “It’s been an incredible opportunity to provide our students with the platform to produce their own event. I am so proud of their leadership and initiative so that their voices can be heard.”

About Find Your Voice Foundation

The Find Your Voice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting like minded arts focused, creative businesses & contractors whose missions are directed towards creating a healthier, more tolerant, confident, fulfilled and inclusive community. By being an umbrella organization to support valued creative businesses, The FIND YOUR VOICE Foundation serves as a central hub of artistic & therapeutic opportunities for all demographics and personas of all ages in Palm Beach & Broward County.

For more information, visit www.fyvf.org.