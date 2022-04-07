Boca Helping Hands to Hold 16th Annual MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will host the 16th Annual MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night on Saturday, April 30 at 6 pm at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton. The chairperson for the event is Rochelle LeCavalier, Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Guests will vie for the Boca Helping Hands title of MONOPOLY® Game Champion, and the evening will include hors d’oeuvres and dinner, a silent and live auction by auctioneer Neil Saffer, casino gaming, and a DJ.



Boca Helping Hands’ Board President Gary Peters, who is a two-time National MONOPOLY® Champion, will serve as the MONOPOLY® tournament mediator. “This event is so much fun and unique,” Peters said. “Think about how you loved Monopoly as a kid. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the game again.”

Proceeds from the event will help assist 27,000 people in the South Florida community through BHH’s various programs, including hunger relief, job training, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, childcare, and weekend meals for Palm Beach County school children. Event sponsors include JM Family Enterprises, Gary Peters Family Foundation, Tandy and Joe Robinson, Rochelle LeCavalier, and Peter and Susan Brockway.



Tickets start at $250 and are available for purchase at BocaHelpingHands.org/MONOPOLY. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Karen Swedenborg, Development Manager, at 561-417-0913 ext. 202 or [email protected].

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

In 2021, BHH distributed more than 70,000 pantry bags from five Palm Beach County locations and served nearly 80,000 hot meals. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.