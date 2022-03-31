Three New FAU Board of Trustees’ Members Appointed

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Board of Governors recently appointed Sherry Murphy and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Piero Bussani and Linda Stoch to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees.

“I am passionate about helping students achieve the most as they embark upon their careers and their future,” said Murphy.

Murphy is the senior vice president of global B2B sales at PROS, where she joined the company in January 2021. She is responsible for driving enterprise adoption of PROS AI-powered solutions as organizations seek to transform end-to-end selling experiences across traditional and digital channels to meet buyers’ increasing demands.

Bussani is the chief legal officer and global head of legal for Revantage Corporate Services, a global real estate services firm supporting Blackstone’s global portfolio companies and investments. He serves as a member of the executive leadership team, an adviser to the board of directors, and as chief counsel for the business, where he leads the legal function for Revantage.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be appointed as a member of the board of trustees for Florida Atlantic University,” said Bussani. “As a longtime resident of Boca Raton, this is an important community to me, and I look forward to building on the great progress made in support of the university’s mission and ongoing success.”

Bussani also is currently serving on the Board of Trustees for Cubesmart, one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S., as well as on the Board of Trustees for the Cleveland Clinic of Weston.

Stoch is a volunteer and philanthropist who has held several leadership roles in her community including a variety of Jewish philanthropic causes and institutions, animal welfare, and women-focused philanthropies.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be joining the Board of Trustees to further Florida Atlantic University’s mission and vision, with a steadfast commitment to the tenants of research, knowledge and pursuit of excellence in shaping the minds of tomorrow,” said Stoch. “I humbly look forward to serving in this auspicious capacity.”

Stoch is a co-founder of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Carson Scholars Fund and has served on the board of the Haitian Evangelical Community Association (HECA).

FAU’s Board of Trustees is a 13-member group responsible for cost-effective policy decisions appropriate to the university’s mission, the implementation and maintenance of high-quality education programs, the measurement of performance, the reporting of information and the provision of input regarding state policy, budgeting and education standards.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.