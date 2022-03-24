Sunday, Join the Energy of Jewish Federation Mitzvah Day! 

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County welcomes the community to pick their way to give back

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County invites the entire community to perform a good deed – or mitzvah – on Jewish Federation Mitzvah Day 2022. Scheduled to complement one of Federation’s biggest giving days, Tzedaka Tuesday on March 29, Mitzvah Day will feature a host of activities that residents can participate in to help others.

Jewish Federation Mitzvah Day will take place on the Jewish Federation campus, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33428, and at different locations throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach. All of the activities are free and open to the public. Participants can register for their desired mitzvah project online and join their friends, neighbors and family members in giving back.

“The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County wanted to celebrate our big giving day with an even bigger ‘give back’ effort,” said Event Chair Sandy Gerstein. “Additionally, we wanted to welcome our community with feel-good events, where we could reconnect, meet new people and feel safe outside, among friends.”

The community-oriented day will demonstrate the depth and breadth of Federation’s work, which has continued throughout the pandemic, and will exemplify Federation’s commitment to building and sustaining a caring, supportive and vibrant community, said President and CEO Matt Levin, who will also be in attendance.

Below are the scheduled activities, and to register, please visit jewishboca.org/mitzvah.

All of the activities will take place on March 27 at various times and in different locations:

Activity: Special Family-Friendly Mitzvah Projects with PJ Library®

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Families can enjoy making T-shirt bags, to be filled with non-perishable items for delivery to designated food pantries; making tzedaka boxes; painting kindness rocks; Passover Matzah covers; and creating cards for distribution through Jewish Family Services. Entertainment will include jugglers, an ice cream truck, DJ, magic shows and more.

Location: PJ Library® on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL (in front of breezeway at Katz Hillel Day School)

Activity: CROS Ministries for Gleaning

Gleaning requires volunteers who will bridge the gap between the field and the pantry to bring food to locations where persons in need can receive it. Farmers donate the produce they cannot sell to CROS Ministries, and volunteers gather the produce. Our food-distributing partners then distribute the recovered produce to local agencies with feeding programs for individuals and families with low-incomes, seniors, people with disabilities, and the homeless. The food is given away free of charge.

All participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For ages 5 and above.

Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Once registered, participants will receive the location of the farm.

Upon registration, participants will be required to sign a waiver and will receive more information.

Activity: Beach Clean-Up

Help steward the coastal and marine ecosystem by keeping our beautiful beaches clean. Waivers and general information to follow registration for this project. Limited availability. All participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5 and above.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: North Beach, across from Gumbo Limbo Park, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton

Upon registration, participants will be required to sign a waiver and will receive more information.

Activity: Liumi Delray Intentional Garden (DIG)

Learn how sustainability is a Jewish Value while we weed, harvest and compost in the Liumi West Retreat garden. Limited availability. All participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 8 and above.

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Location: 156th Ct S, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Upon registration, participants will be required to sign a waiver and will receive more information.

Activity: The Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation Professional Advisory Committee welcomes you to join them as they package Passover food. The event is open to all PAC members and their families.

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 430 S. Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445

The Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation is generously sponsored by Gerson/Preston/Klein/Lips/Eisenberg/Gelber and Glenmede.

Activity: Friendship Circle at the Chabad of Parkland

Outdoor music circle and crafts with young adult Friendship Circle clients. Limited availability. (Adults only project)

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Chabad of Parkland, 7170 Loxahatchee Rd., Parkland, FL 33067

Upon registration, participants will be required to sign a waiver and will receive more information.

Other activities taking place on the Jewish Federation campus include:

B&P JARC Beautification Project

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Location: JARC Garden, on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus, 21160 95th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL

Women’s Philanthropy Chemotherapy Kindness Packaging for Sharsheret

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Hamakom Prayer Space, on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL

Mitzvah Day is generously sponsored by Debbie Newman Bernstein and the William and Anita Newman Foundation, Auracal, GoGo Squeez and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.