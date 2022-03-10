Palm Beach County Declares March as Rita Thrasher Month

( L-R) Marla Kosec-Scher, Commissioner Maria Sachs, Rita Thrasher, Dr. Seth Bernstein, Tammy Fields

Boca Raton, FL – Just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs proclaimed March as Rita Thrasher Month.

Thrasher, now in her 90s, has spent decades advocating to remove the stigma and increase services for mental health in children and adults as president and CEO of Boca Raton’s Promise: The Alliance for Youth, founded by the late Gen. Colin Powell. Thrasher is also chair of the Palm Beach County Action Alliance for Mental Health.

Thrasher accepted the honor at the County Commission meeting on Tuesday March 8, calling up Promise board vice president Seth Bernstein to join her after her acceptance remarks.

“It is with humility, pride, and gratitude that I accept this recognition for 22 years of service…. 11 of these years as a volunteer and a caregiver of two daughters with mental illness, both now deceased.

“I served with many, indeed MOST, who were volunteers and many who were caregivers. Indeed, volunteers and caregivers are heroes in Palm Beach County!

“As I approach retirement, I will continue to support the two transition teams in keeping these unfinished promises. Palm Beach County needs us to keep these promises.”

“Complete the LGBTQ3 task force report.”

“Encourage and support youth leadership.”

“Identify and support faith-based needs.”

“Identify caregiver needs.”

“Organize and increase faith-based exchanges.”



“Rita Thrasher rose from tragedy losing two daughter and became an action leader,” said Sachs, introducing her as a retired teacher who became a champion for mental health.

“She helped to introduce Mental Health First Aid training which has trained 8,000 people,” Sachs said, adding she secured a grant to expand the We Dine Together Club at Boca Community High School.

“No one says ‘no’ to Rita,” said County Mayor Robert Weinroth. “She is a force to be reckoned with.”

Thrasher especially thanked her daughter Marla, who was there, for all her help, and especially for moving her to West Palm Beach to be closer.

Proclamation:

WHEREAS, Rita Thrasher is a mother and retired teacher who is instrumental and a champion in fostering education and awareness of mental health and mental health issues in our community; and,

WHEREAS, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the Florida Atlantic University, and the Palm Beach State College partnered in establishing Boca Raton’s Promise with retired General Colin Powell as its mentor; and

WHEREAS, leaders of the new Boca Raton’s Promise pledged to assist community leaders throughout Palm Beach County and authorized Rita Thrasher to establish a Palm Beach County Action Alliance, dedicated to addressing Mental Health; and,

WHEREAS, Boca Raton’s Promise, under her leadership, created the film “We Are One” with her daughter and seven women who lost loved ones with mental illness focusing on pain, caregiving, and challenges in parenting and losing loved ones; and

WHEREAS, Rita Thrasher and colleagues brought the Lovewell Creative Arts Institute’s“Weight of Words”to seven Palm Beach County high schools and sponsored the creation of “Friday Friends” at elementary and middle schools and:

WHEREAS, Rita champions our youth in addressing their needs and secured a grant from the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to support and replicate the We Dine Together Youth Leadership Club at Boca Raton Community High School; and,

WHEREAS, Four highly acclaimed Annual Community Education Exchanges have been organized and convened by Rita Thrasher in consultation with school and college leaders, and fourCommunity roundtables were held at Palm Beach State College under her guidance and sponsorship of Boca Raton’s Promise.

SO THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAINED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, assembled ….PROCLAIMING THE MONTH OF MARCH, 2022 AS RITA THRASHER MONTH IN PALM BEACH COUNTY.

This was not Thrasher’s first honor. In 2018, she received a star on Boca Raton Historical Society’s Walk of Recognition on Royal Palm Place. The Faulk Center for Counseling honored her with a Community Impact Award in 2017. She was named Advocate of the Year in 2015 by the Palm Beach School Counselor Association.