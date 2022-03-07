TCAR-FINAL Calendar Announcement

Boca Raton, FL – Since there are all types of devoted, loving moms, Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) kicks off the 2022 Mother’s Day week by celebrating “paw-loving” moms at its second annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch,” an elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser. To support the Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees will enjoy an open-air courtyard plated-brunch and festivities for Pup Moms, their fur babies who are invited guests, and all gals and guys who are “paws-passionate.” Guests will enjoy live music, a “Ruff, Ruff” reception with free-flowing Bloody Mary and Bellini “Bark Bars,” “dining with their dogs,” a special pup treat buffet, Mom & Pooch photo ops, onsite dog portrait studio photography, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, gifts, surprises and an “Ultimate” Chance-to-Win one of five decadent experiences, from vacation getaways and a luxury car weekend to fashion, dining and pampering. High-profile Boca Raton pup-Loving moms will be honored that day for their support of TCAR. 2022 Pup Star Host is Pomeranian “Beau” Klein; event emcee is former Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and proud TCAR Rescue Pup Mom Toni May.

The ‘Bark & Brunch’ fundraiser has become a meaningful annual way to launch Mother’s Day week by helping to increase access to low-cost surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care, etc. at its state-of-the-art, on-campus clinic for loving pet owners who are experiencing financial difficulties (including those impacted by Covid-19-related job loss and business downturns) and in appreciation to first responders. Through the TCAR Medical Fund, subsidized services are provided based on “a pet owner’s ability to pay” because TCAR believes that all pets should remain healthy in their homes, not be forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate out of control causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrendered to shelters due to lack of funds.

WHEN: Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Addison at 2 East Camino Real in Boca Raton 33432

WHO: Presented by Tri-County Animal Rescue (https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/), one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501C (3) nonprofit animal shelters, that has an onsite state-of-the-art Veterinary Clinic.. TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR — a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for seven consecutive years — has saved over 74,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.