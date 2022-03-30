Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Help the Chamber help your business! To ensure that we provide you, our members, with the best experiences, service, and delivery of our mission: To Promote and Sustain Economic Prosperity in Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County, we need to hear from you. Your responses to the Annual Chamber Survey are critical in helping us plan for future programming, benefits and strategy so that we can continue to grow, adapt, and change in order to meet the needs of our membership. Click here to complete the Annual Membership Survey today!

The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation is proud to partner with the Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise on this year’s Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 26th. Join us at the Boca Raton Cultural Arts Center as we celebrate a teacher from each Boca Raton public school for their accomplishments and commitment to our children. The evening will begin with light bites and entertainment from the Spanish River High School Jazz Band before heading into the theater for the awards presentations. The event will culminate with desserts from the West Boca Raton High School Culinary Academy and entertainment from the Boca Raton High School Choral Group. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Don’t miss the chance to support our local educators who devote their lives to our children. Click here for more details and to be a part of this special recognition event.

The School District of Palm Beach County voted last week to ask residents to approve a continuation of the education-based tax as part of their overall property taxes which were initially passed in 2018 and due to expire in 2023. This request will be in the form of a referendum on the November election ballot. If approved by voters, the tax rate would stay the same for Palm Beach County residents, which is one mill, or $1 for every $1,000 of the home’s assessed value. The School District projects that it would raise $240 million for district-operated schools — including charter schools — operated by the district. The new expiration date would be in June of 2027.

Governor DeSantis has vetoed Florida Senate Bill 102 related to the redistricting of Florida’s Congressional maps. He has called for a special session to review the bill with the Legislator. The Special Session is scheduled to begin on April 19 and end no later than April 22.

We are three weeks away from the tax filing deadline After two years of extended deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) returned to business as normal. As of today, the IRS has already processed more than 70 million returns for fiscal 2021 and issued nearly 52 million refunds. The 2022 tax season introduced significant tax additions, including

stimulus payments and an expanded child tax credit. Here are the important dates for the 2022 tax season:

The deadline for filing federal taxes for most taxpayers will be Monday, April 18, 2022. April 15th is recognized as a holiday, (Emancipation Day), in Washington, DC.

Taxpayers must request an extension by April 18th (or April 19th, depending on where you live), but will have until Oct. 17, 2022 to file a completed 2021 tax return.

If filing electronically and choosing direct deposit, the IRS states any return can be expected within 21days, assuming there are no problems with thereturn. By law, the agency cannot issue refunds involving the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit before mid-February to help prevent fraudulent refunds from being issued.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

4/1 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person PRIME Professionals Roundtable

For more information and to register, click here

4/8 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon

For more information and to register, click here

4/13 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

For more information and to register, click here

4/14 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person April Membership Breakfast

For more information and to register, click here

Congratulations to Thomas Turkin, who won the runoff election for Boynton Beach District III Commissioner. We look forward to working with Commissioner Turkin, as well as the other members of the Commission, over the next three years ensuring job growth and economic prosperity in Boynton Beach.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.