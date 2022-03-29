Junior League of Boca Raton’s “Little Black Dress Initiative”

Jamie Sauer, Maria Fife

Raised Funds and Awareness of the Challenges Faced by Underserved Women and Children

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton’s third annual Little Black Dress Initiative raised funds, while also raising awareness of the challenges faced by underserved women and children. The weeklong awareness campaign kicked off during an event on February 28 and ran March 7-11.

Little Black Dress enabled members to experience what it’s like to only own one dress, have to keep it clean and wear it for an entire week, and helped each person reflect on the lack of choices of those living in poverty. Junior League members raised money via their personal social media channels.

Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative has been adopted by Junior Leagues throughout the U.S.

“Much of our workforce is mothers of young children, many of whom are struggling to support their families. We are so appreciative of the support we received from the community during the Little Black Dress campaign,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton, said. “The funds raised will make a real difference.”

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton