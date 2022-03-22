Junior League of Boca Raton Asks Community to Nominate A Teacher to Receive a Refreshed Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton is asking the community to nominate their favorite teacher to receive a new or updated classroom library. The organization has launched a new community project, Learning Libraries, which focuses on providing children with access to books and reading, with offerings in multiple languages. The Learning Libraries aim is to create a culture of reading outside the classroom. The project’s objective is to inspire children to become avid readers by offering free book access.

As part of the initiative, the Junior League of Boca Raton will be gifting some deserving teachers with a classroom library, consisting of a combination of new and gently used books. If you know a teacher who is in need of a refreshed classroom library, nominate them at https://members.jlbr.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=256

The ideal candidate should work with students in the Boca Raton or Delray area at a Title 1 School or be able to showcase their unique need for a refreshed classroom Library for their students.

“We’re excited to launch this new community project and hope we can help lots of children kids develop a love of reading,” Jamie Sauer, President, Junior League of Boca Raton said.

For more information, visit https://www.jlbr.org/learning-libraries/

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through its focus on child welfare and community support.

To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton