Go Green Dance Serves Youths with Developmental Disabilities

Boca Raton, FL – Broward County’s Special Populations Section, in conjunction with the City of Tamarac, will host a Teen & Young Adult Social: Go Green Dance, on Friday, March 11th, from 7 to 9PM. The free event, for ages 13 to 25 with developmental disabilities, will be at the Tamarac Community Center (8601 W Commercial Blvd., Tamarac 33351).

Reservations are required. The social features deejay music, dancing, socializing, and refreshments. For further information, contact Special Populations, 954-357-8170/8160 or [email protected]. Note: Direct supervision of participants is not provided.

CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings are recommended.



