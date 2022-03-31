Fuller Center’s 20th Annual ‘Men with Caring Hearts’ Event

Connie Siskowski, Tom Tift, Annette and Marty Rosenzweig, Jana Tift, Major General Bernard Burn Loeffke, USA, (Ret.)Dr. Carmel Queral

Palm Beach County’s Outstanding Male Volunteers to be Honored on April 8th

Boca Raton, FL – It’s the season to celebrate those who help our community thrive! Three honorees from the community’s nonprofits will be recognized at the Fuller Center’s 20th Annual Men with Caring Hearts Awards Celebration on April 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. under the tent at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive. Tickets are $200 per person, and this year’s theme is “Havana Nights.”

The evening will feature tropical libations, Caribbean-inspired food, live music, dancing, and a cigar bar. Awards will be given for Lifetime Achievement, Man with a Caring Heart, and Community Impact. The Fuller Center’s own award, “The Bernie” named in memory of former Board member Bernie Finkelstein, will be given to a Fuller Center volunteer who has gone above and beyond on behalf of the agency.

“There are so many volunteers in Palm Beach County who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in our community, and each year we are thrilled to honor these service-minded men with caring hearts,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “This year’s event will be a festive and fitting tribute, and will serve as a great opportunity for supporters of local charities to celebrate our community.”

Chairs for the event are Gina and Todd Skelton. Emceeing the event will be WPTV’s T.A. Walker.

Honorees include Gary Collins for Lifetime Achievement Award, Michael O. Miller for Man with a Caring Heart Award; SBA Communications for Community Impact Award, and “The Bernie” which will be announced at the event.

Tomorrow Begins Today Sponsor is the Gary Peters Family Foundation. Embrace Sponsors

are Gina and Todd Skelton. Educate Sponsors are the Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, the Christine E. Lynn, E.M. Lynn Foundation, SBA Communications, and Simone and Sam Spiegel.

Empower Sponsors are Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Office Depot, Plastridge Insurance Agency, Hiromi and Robert Printz, and Susie and Mark Tabor.

Event tickets can be purchased at: ffcdc.org/special-events/men-with-caring-hearts

To make a donation in support of Men with Caring Hearts, please contact Special Events Director Alana Lagerström at [email protected] or call (561) 391-7274, ext. 134.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.



For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.



At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today! Facebook: @fullercenterfl