Free Gas Tuesday Morning at Wawa

A giveaway led to long lines Tuesday morning at a Wawa gas station in West Palm Beach, reported WPTV.

The giveaway was a promotion by Payne Chapel AME Church for the first 100 people.

The church gave away $2,000 worth of fuel!

The event began at 10 a.m. at the Wawa located at the corner of Belvedere Road and Australian Avenue.

But, due to high demand the West Palm Beach Police Department cut the line off and the promotion was deemed over.

Video tweeted by WPB Police Department showed cars backed up on the road to the gas station.

“It’s going to help me tremendously really for at least a week where I don’t have to shell out that extra money,” said Jake Kimmel, who received free gas at the giveaway.

Pastor Odell Watson said drivers lined up at 6 in the morning for the giveaway.

“We were able to be a blessing to a hundred vehicles, and we were distributing gas in $20 increments and so we were doing the best we can to be a blessing to everyone available,” Pastor Watson said.

“It’s a struggle, and it’s going to get worse and worse every day,” said Fred, who received free gas on Tuesday. “It went up so quick, every week or every day, you know, it’s hurting.”

The average gas prices in Palm Beach County are currently $4.32 and $4.14 in Florida, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Pastor Watson said the kind gesture is one way his church is working to make a difference.

“There’s so many people hurting right now, and I believe the church needs to be that voice to help to let someone know we’re here,” Pastor Watson said.

“We just feel if there’s a need in the community, the church should be here and willing to meet that need,” Pastor Watson said.