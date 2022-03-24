Delray’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families to Hold Golf Tournament on Palm Beach

Sally Painter, Meg Eaton, Kari Shipley and Barbara Pierce

ACCF Annual Golf Tournament “Swing to Achieve” Saturday, April 2nd from 9 AM to 1 PM, at Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its 3rd Annual Swing to Achieve Golf Tournament at the world-renowned Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, 2345 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, from 9am to 1pm, on Saturday, April 2nd 2022.

Breakfast and registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This scramble-style tournament raises funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to various programs year-round.

Walter S. Tomenson, Jr., Vice Chairman of the ACCF Foundation Board, is heading this year’s tournament. “We are excited to be able to return to this magnificent course that allows players beautiful views of the intracoastal and ocean,” he said.

The entry fee is $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome and includes cart, green fees, range balls, swag bags, refreshments, lunch and more.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, or to register to play, please visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/accf-golf/ or contact [email protected]



About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 700 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach: Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org