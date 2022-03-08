Brain Bowl’s Kick-Off Party! 

Boca Raton, FL – BRAIN BOWL EVENTS, INC., a volunteer-based non-profit organization, which helps increase awareness and funds for those living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Dementia in our community hosted on Tuesday, February 22, a Brain Bowl Luncheon Kick Off Party at Sklar Furnishings, 6300 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Exclusive Event for Sponsors and Committee Members gearing up for the 8th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon!

Several local Dignitaries showed support throughout the evening!

Attendees received complimentary drinks and light bites, along with acoustic music, while touring this beautiful store. Attendees had the opportunity for a private Meet and Greet with this year’s Keynote Speaker, Dr. David Watson, Founder and Director of the Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment Center. An engaging Q & A session followed.

The evening ended with everyone excited for the April 1st Luncheon, including the FUNdraising portion involving local celebrities in the Fashion Show!

For customized sponsorship opportunities, please contact Event Founder, Attorney, Pamela Higer-Polani, Email: [email protected] Direct: 561.496.4222.

To Register for the Alzheimer’s Brain Bowl April Luncheon, please visit https://www.BrainBowlEvents.org

Tickets are $150 each.

Thank You for Supporting a World without Alzheimer’s!

No Fouling’ Around, this WILL be the Best Lunch in Town!!