Boynton Library Receives a Technology Training Grant to Assist Local Entrepreneurs and Promote Career Advancement

Boca Raton, FL – The Boynton Beach City Library has received a grant of $93,084 that will fund a “Technology Training for Entrepreneurs and Career Advancement” Program to assist local entrepreneurs and promote career advancement through technology and technology training classes. This grant, funded under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will be utilized to provide a mobile laptop cart with 24 laptops, a printer, a projector and a full-time professional trainer to teach classes for Library cardholders ages 18+. Florida’s DLIS Florida American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services

The laptops will come equipped with a range of software that includes Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, QuickBooks Self-employed, Rebelle 4 Art, SmartSheets Project Management, and Adobe Photoshop Elements. Classes, which will begin the first week of March 2022, will cover topics such as basic computer literacy, Microsoft Office products, Adobe Photoshop Elements, QuickBooks, creating art with software, job interview preparation, and resume writing.

The program is in the development process and specific classes are still being planned. Classes will be posted on the Library’s website in the Library Program Calendar. Online registration will be available.

Regarding the budget of the grant received, for FY2021-22, 100% of the total costs for the “Technology Training for Entrepreneurs and Career Advancement” program ($93,084) is supported by federal money; 0% of this program ($0) is supported by state money; 0% of this program ($0) is supported by local money; 0% of this program ($0) is supported by other money. The total budget of the project is $93,084.

“This program has the potential to empower the community to learn how to utilize technology to increase skills, jumpstart a business, advance career goals, and improve quality of life,” said Library Director Craig Clark.

For more information on this program, or questions about obtaining a library card, call the City Library at 561-742-6390.