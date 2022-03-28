Boynton Beach Hosts U.S. Coast Guard Concert On April 9

Free concert features the full 55-member Coast Guard Band

Boca Raton, FL – Saturday, April 9, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., the City of Boynton Beach will host the U.S. Coast Guard Band at Centennial Park and Amphitheater located at 120 E. Ocean Avenue in Downtown Boynton. This event is part of the U.S. Coast Guards “Southern Connections” concert tour, a two-week mission traveling through Coast Guard Sectors Charleston, Jacksonville, Miami, and St. Petersburg. The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. Families are welcome and the first 50 children will receive a goody bag. Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to write letters to active U.S. Coast Guard members and pins will be given to veterans. For more information visit, https://www.boynton-beach.org/uscg.



Music selections will include favorite band treasures, virtuosic solo features, rousing marches, new music by American composers, and patriotic classics in a program certain to bring the audience to its feet. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate the event and wear red, white and blue or patriotic or attire. Chairs will be provided but attendees may also bring their own chairs and blankets.

The Band schedules one national tour each year and is excited to return to the Southeast for the first time as a full band since 2008. Since the Band rotates through five regional divisions of the United States in turn, each concert tour represents a rare and unmissable opportunity to see the full 55-member Coast Guard Band in person.

An ASL interpreter will be in attendance. Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.) Ride share is encouraged. ADA Accommodations are available. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or [email protected].

About U.S. Coast Guard Band:

Established in 1925, the United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security and is the Coast Guard’s only professional musical ensemble. The Band serves the country and the American people through its mission of promoting public goodwill toward the U.S. Coast Guard and our country, preserving, and honoring the heritage, traditions, and history of the Coast Guard and our nation, enhancing pride within our service, supporting Coast Guard recruiting activities, and performing for official functions. For more information about the band including the most recent COVID-19 protocols, other concert locations on the “Southern Connections” tour, information about the Band’s directors and members, social media links, and more, please visit the Band’s website at www.uscg.mil/band.

