Boynton Beach Hosting First Friday @ 5 Free Concert

GREEN MEANS GO

On Friday, April 1 In Downtown Boynton

Boca Raton, FL – This Friday, April 1, the City of Boynton Beach will be featuring GREEN MEANS GO at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. This local South Florida band plays music from the 80’s through today’s hits.

This free, family-friendly event takes place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.). The event begins at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

COME HUNGRY!

The following food trucks will be on-site:

• Bobby’s Hot Dogs: Classic, Chicago Style, Corn, and Chili Cheese Dogs, Popcorn Chicken, French Fries, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Polish Sausage, Soda and Water

• G’s Hibachi: Vegetable, Chicken, Steak, and Salmon Hibachi, Fried Rice, Tempura, Dumplings, Spring Rolls, Edamame, Soda and Water

• Little Moir’s: Salads, Bowls, Daily Catch Fish, Sandwiches, Rice and Fries

• Punto Urbano Wood Fired Pizza: Artisan Wood Fired Pizza, Focaccia Garlic Bread, Wood Fired Sandwiches, Fresh Mozzarella Tomato Salad and Nutella Pizza

• Kobschies: Rolled Ice Cream, Fresh Lemonade, Milkshake, Homemade Brownie Sundae, Banana Split, Cappuccino, Americano, Espresso and Hot Chocolate

• Potions in Motion: Bar Service

CELEBRATE EARTH MONTH – FREE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

• Get your Face Painting by Face Art by Daisy

• Plant zinnia seeds with the Boynton Beach Garden Club

• Create brown paper bag trees

• Upcycle paper towel rolls into bird feeders

• Play with an Earth Ball

• Chalk Your World on the Sidewalk

• Enjoy the Band Break with DJ Kryp2Nite

ROAD CLOSURES ( F or the safety of attendees and vendors.)

E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

PARKING

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).

Ride Share is encouraged.

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS

An ASL Interpreter will be on-site.

For additional accommodations under the ADA, please call 561-742-6241 or email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.boynton-beach.org/concerts