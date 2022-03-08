Boca West Country Club Constructing 96,000 Sq. Ft. Aquatics Center

Boca West Aquatics Center Rendering

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West Country Club has commenced construction on a new 96,000-square-foot Aquatics Center that will showcase an expansive, tropical plush landscaped pool deck; Splash Pool Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools as well as the Palmer I Golf Course; and a bath house with showers and lockers. It will include a multipurpose event space; two activity lawns; and five pools, including a four-lane lap pool, a family pool with zero entry, an adult pool with submerged loungers, a teaching pool, and a kids’ pool with a splash pad.

The new Aquatics Center, which promises to be “The Jewel of Boca West,” is scheduled to be completed by November 2022. Boca West is proud to partner with Weller Pool Builders, Martin Aquatics Design, Garcia Stromberg Architects, EDSA Land Planners, Commercial Energy Specialists and T&G Construction to bring this project to fruition.

“Providing our members with the best amenities available and with facilities that exceed their expectations is the cornerstone of Boca West,” says Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club. “Our new Aquatics Center has something for every age and interest and will be unlike anything else in South Florida and possibly the nation.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum ClubsÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.

