Becca’s Closet Helps Make Prom Dreams Come True!

Boca Raton, FL – Becca’s Closet is now accepting prom dress appointment requests for Prom 2022! Military ball and prom season promises to be a welcome return to normal for high school students! And Becca’s Closet will be here to help girls for whom buying a prom dress will present a financial hardship.

Becca’s Closet is the volunteer-led nonprofit organization that donates formal dresses to high school girls who would be unable to attend their high school-sponsored military balls, homecomings and proms without our help. When schools shut down and most high school dances were cancelled, Becca’s Closet continued to receive dress donations from generous retailers, manufacturers and individuals. Our donated Becca’s Closet storefront located in the Festival Marketplace, Pompano Beach operates by appointment only. Girls can request appointments through the Becca’s Closet website: www.beccascloset.org or by calling 954-424-9999.

Dress donations in perfect condition and current styles are welcome (especially in plus sizes) and can be dropped off at the main security desk at the Festival Marketplace.

Becca’s Closet also offers post secondary scholarships to make and female high school seniors with financial need who demonstrate exemplary service to their communities. The application deadline for the scholarships is March 31st.