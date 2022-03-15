Apartment Fire Displaces 7 and Hospitalizes 1

March 9th at 6:22 am, an apartment fire erupted in flames that left 1 hospitalized and 7 residents displaced. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded promptly to the emergency at Boca Colony Drive. The fire department reported a two-story building covered in heavy smoke and flames. 

Luckily, no lives were taken in the process. The firemen rescued three people, two cats and a snake from the apartment, according to WPBF News.

Fire rescue said the two apartments are unlivable due to the damage of the fire. Seven people were displaced as a result of the damage to the building. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation and further updates have yet to be released. 

Photo credit: WPBF News

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It