Apartment Fire Displaces 7 and Hospitalizes 1
March 9th at 6:22 am, an apartment fire erupted in flames that left 1 hospitalized and 7 residents displaced.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded promptly to the emergency at Boca Colony Drive. The fire department reported a two-story building covered in heavy smoke and flames.
Luckily, no lives were taken in the process. The firemen rescued three people, two cats and a snake from the apartment, according to WPBF News.
Fire rescue said the two apartments are unlivable due to the damage of the fire. Seven people were displaced as a result of the damage to the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and further updates have yet to be released.
Photo credit: WPBF News