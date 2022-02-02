Tournament of Champions, INC Host The 27th Annual Florida All-StarBasketball Classic

March 26, 2022 – Pompey Park Arena Delray Beach, Fla

March 27, 2022 – Bishop Verot in Ft. Myers, Fla

Boca Raton, FL – For some of Florida high school basketball’s most elite players, All-Star Games are where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Continuing a decades-long tradition of hoops excellence, Tournament of Champions, INC today announced the new name, sites, and rosters for the 2022 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic. For 27 years, the Games continue to be the premier showcase for Florida’s best high school hoopers, where they can show off their skills on the statewide stage and in front of college recruiters. And in 2022, this class is set to make their mark on one of Florida basketball’s oldest and most historic events as they hit the hardwood in Delray Beach, Florida March 26th and Bishop Verot Arena in Fort Myers, Florida March 27, 2022. Forty-eight competitively ranked high school seniors comprising 24 girls and 24 boys from South Florida and Southwest Florida have been selected from more than 1000 seniors who were nominated by a committee of basketball experts, prep scouts, media, coaches and confirmed by RMF Magazine.

The tradition and prestige of the Florida All-Star Basketball Classic are unrivaled. It’s truly in a league in its own top high school athletic events. “For almost 3 decades, it has recognized and created an opportunity for most of Florida’s best high school athletes,” said Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC Founder and President. “As this year’s games celebrate 27 years it is truly a magical moment to see these inspiring athletes lace ’em up and turn hype into a legacy!”

Leaving a Lasting Legacy:

This year, the games will celebrate the 27 years of elevating the best high school basketball players into the next generation of greats. And the South Florida Tournament of Champions celebrates 30 years of proudly assisting high school athletes! A total of 700 girls and boys have competed since its inception in 1995 – a list that consists of 97% of all NBA Players born and grew up in South Florida. Tim James, Udonis Haslem, Keyon Dooling, Raja Bell, John Collins, Tim Hardaway, and many more household names that starred in The NCAA.

Coaches:

The Florida All-Star Basketball Classic hosts not only elite players, but also legendary coaches who exemplify leadership and mentorship for the Games’ future stars. Four high school coaches from different regions of the State will lead the Girls and Boys teams during this year’s Games:

● Girls Team Coach, Humberto Jempierre, Everglades High – Miramar, Fla ● Girls Team Coach, Richard Walker (South Broward), Kevin Gordon (Cardinal Gibbons High)

● Boys Team Coach, Warren Gale, McArthur High – Hollywood, Fla

● Boys Team Coach, Jean Dubuisson, Monsignor Pace-Miami Gardens ● SW Florida Private School Boys, Matt Hetrig-Bishop Verot

● SW Florida Public School Boys, Fritz Jacques

● SW Florida Girls Dwayne Donnell, Evangelical Christian

Watching the Games:

Tickets for the 2022 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic is available now at www.gofan.com (South Florida Tournament of Champions, INC)

Schedule of Games:

March 26: Pompey Park Delray Beach, Fla

Girls 5:00 PM

Boys 7:00 PM

March 27: Bishop Verot Ft. Myers

Girls 2:00 PM

Public Boys 4:00 PM

Private Boys 6:00 PM

Supporting the Local Community:

South Florida Tournament of Champions, INC will host a FREE “Basketballology Camp” for 100 Palm Beach youths at Pompey Park at 10:0 AM on March 26, 2022. This camp and symposium will feature NBA Great Wali Jones of the Philadelphia 76ERS.

Official Roster:

Girls South All-Stars

Michiyah Simmons – Blanche Ely High School

Zaire Blake – Blanche Ely High School

Mya Kone –

Blanche Ely High School

Samiyah Briggs – Calvary Christian

Prema Duarte – Mater Lakes Academy

Chloe Celler – Cardinal Gibbons High

Taja Stephens – Western High

Aspen Johnson – Seminole Ridge High

Kamyra Butler – South Broward High

Etaria Gibbons – North East High

Avis Williams – South Broward High

Nadine Ognenovic – Cardinal Gibbons High

Girls North All-Stars

Lesha Rhodin – Everglades High

Jasmine Patrick – St.Thomas Aquinas High School

Taniya Latson – American Heritage

Claire Erickson – Westminster Academy

Breanna Gustave – St.Thomas

Enjulina Gonzalez – Miami Christian High

Joey Delancy G – American Heritage High

Jada Green – St.Thomas Aquinas High School

Lauren Lockhart – Boynton Beach High

Britney Chery F – Santaluces Community High School

Karla Quintero – SLAM

Boys North Team:

Kolby King – Pembroke Pines Charter

Brenden Wiliams – Wellington High

Dawson Civil – Benjamin High

Monsignor Pace – Benjamin High

Maya Williams – Palmetto High

Jimel Lane – Palmetto High

Houston Culpepper – Stranahan High

Andrew Akuchie – St.Thomas Aquinas High SchooL

Edward Nnamko – Riviera Prep

Esteben Llubees – Riviera Prep

Michael Cooper – Riviera Prep

Johaun Myles – McArthur High

Anthuario Frederick – Miami Edison High

Juwan Dawes – William T. Dwyer High

Boys South Team:

Carlos Taveras -Southwest High

Noah Kattan – Cypress Bay

Carmari Austin – Northwestern High

Kevin Pamino – Cypress Bay

Christian Campbell – Mater Lakes Academy

Terrell Edwards – Wellington High

Mason Brown – Forest Hill

Nic Narszisi – West Boca

Raquan Kelly – Atlantic High