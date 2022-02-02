Tournament of Champions, INC Host The 27th Annual Florida All-StarBasketball Classic
March 26, 2022 – Pompey Park Arena Delray Beach, Fla
March 27, 2022 – Bishop Verot in Ft. Myers, Fla
Boca Raton, FL – For some of Florida high school basketball’s most elite players, All-Star Games are where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Continuing a decades-long tradition of hoops excellence, Tournament of Champions, INC today announced the new name, sites, and rosters for the 2022 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic. For 27 years, the Games continue to be the premier showcase for Florida’s best high school hoopers, where they can show off their skills on the statewide stage and in front of college recruiters. And in 2022, this class is set to make their mark on one of Florida basketball’s oldest and most historic events as they hit the hardwood in Delray Beach, Florida March 26th and Bishop Verot Arena in Fort Myers, Florida March 27, 2022. Forty-eight competitively ranked high school seniors comprising 24 girls and 24 boys from South Florida and Southwest Florida have been selected from more than 1000 seniors who were nominated by a committee of basketball experts, prep scouts, media, coaches and confirmed by RMF Magazine.
The tradition and prestige of the Florida All-Star Basketball Classic are unrivaled. It’s truly in a league in its own top high school athletic events. “For almost 3 decades, it has recognized and created an opportunity for most of Florida’s best high school athletes,” said Wesley Frater, Tournament of Champions, INC Founder and President. “As this year’s games celebrate 27 years it is truly a magical moment to see these inspiring athletes lace ’em up and turn hype into a legacy!”
Leaving a Lasting Legacy:
This year, the games will celebrate the 27 years of elevating the best high school basketball players into the next generation of greats. And the South Florida Tournament of Champions celebrates 30 years of proudly assisting high school athletes! A total of 700 girls and boys have competed since its inception in 1995 – a list that consists of 97% of all NBA Players born and grew up in South Florida. Tim James, Udonis Haslem, Keyon Dooling, Raja Bell, John Collins, Tim Hardaway, and many more household names that starred in The NCAA.
Coaches:
The Florida All-Star Basketball Classic hosts not only elite players, but also legendary coaches who exemplify leadership and mentorship for the Games’ future stars. Four high school coaches from different regions of the State will lead the Girls and Boys teams during this year’s Games:
● Girls Team Coach, Humberto Jempierre, Everglades High – Miramar, Fla ● Girls Team Coach, Richard Walker (South Broward), Kevin Gordon (Cardinal Gibbons High)
● Boys Team Coach, Warren Gale, McArthur High – Hollywood, Fla
● Boys Team Coach, Jean Dubuisson, Monsignor Pace-Miami Gardens ● SW Florida Private School Boys, Matt Hetrig-Bishop Verot
● SW Florida Public School Boys, Fritz Jacques
● SW Florida Girls Dwayne Donnell, Evangelical Christian
Watching the Games:
Tickets for the 2022 Florida All-Star Basketball Classic is available now at www.gofan.com (South Florida Tournament of Champions, INC)
Schedule of Games:
March 26: Pompey Park Delray Beach, Fla
Girls 5:00 PM
Boys 7:00 PM
March 27: Bishop Verot Ft. Myers
Girls 2:00 PM
Public Boys 4:00 PM
Private Boys 6:00 PM
Supporting the Local Community:
South Florida Tournament of Champions, INC will host a FREE “Basketballology Camp” for 100 Palm Beach youths at Pompey Park at 10:0 AM on March 26, 2022. This camp and symposium will feature NBA Great Wali Jones of the Philadelphia 76ERS.
Official Roster:
Girls South All-Stars
- Michiyah Simmons – Blanche Ely High School
- Zaire Blake – Blanche Ely High School
- Mya Kone –
- Blanche Ely High School
- Samiyah Briggs – Calvary Christian
- Prema Duarte – Mater Lakes Academy
- Chloe Celler – Cardinal Gibbons High
- Taja Stephens – Western High
- Aspen Johnson – Seminole Ridge High
- Kamyra Butler – South Broward High
- Etaria Gibbons – North East High
- Avis Williams – South Broward High
- Nadine Ognenovic – Cardinal Gibbons High
Girls North All-Stars
- Lesha Rhodin – Everglades High
- Jasmine Patrick – St.Thomas Aquinas High School
- Taniya Latson – American Heritage
- Claire Erickson – Westminster Academy
- Breanna Gustave – St.Thomas
- Enjulina Gonzalez – Miami Christian High
- Joey Delancy G – American Heritage High
- Jada Green – St.Thomas Aquinas High School
- Lauren Lockhart – Boynton Beach High
- Britney Chery F – Santaluces Community High School
- Karla Quintero – SLAM
Boys North Team:
- Kolby King – Pembroke Pines Charter
- Brenden Wiliams – Wellington High
- Dawson Civil – Benjamin High
- Monsignor Pace – Benjamin High
- Maya Williams – Palmetto High
- Jimel Lane – Palmetto High
- Houston Culpepper – Stranahan High
- Andrew Akuchie – St.Thomas Aquinas High SchooL
- Edward Nnamko – Riviera Prep
- Esteben Llubees – Riviera Prep
- Michael Cooper – Riviera Prep
- Johaun Myles – McArthur High
- Anthuario Frederick – Miami Edison High
- Juwan Dawes – William T. Dwyer High
Boys South Team:
- Carlos Taveras -Southwest High
- Noah Kattan – Cypress Bay
- Carmari Austin – Northwestern High
- Kevin Pamino – Cypress Bay
- Christian Campbell – Mater Lakes Academy
- Terrell Edwards – Wellington High
- Mason Brown – Forest Hill
- Nic Narszisi – West Boca
- Raquan Kelly – Atlantic High
- Kyron Platts – Forest Hill