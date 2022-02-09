TEAM em(brace) Returns via The Community Spirit Race at FAU 

Local Nonprofit Stand Among Friends Will Join 1 Year Following Their Founder’s Passing

Boca Raton, FL – Local nonprofit Stand Among Friends (SAF) announces their participation in the 2022 Community Spirit Race hosted at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton Florida.

Supporters of the organization are encouraged to join TEAM emb(race) at the Community Spirit Race on March 5, 2022. People can choose to participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or one-mile family walk/run in order to help raise funds which will support the mission of Stand Among Friends.

This March will mark one year since the passing of the organization’s founder Shawn Friedkin. While SAF and the community are still mourning this incredible loss, they are now more dedicated than ever to keeping his vision alive and have decided to form TEAM emb(race) in his memory.

WHO: Local nonprofit, Stand Among Friends, announces their participation as TEAM emb(race).

WHAT: The Community Spirit Race is a community-wide fundraising event for nonprofit organizations with plans to be one of the largest collaborative fundraising events in South Palm Beach County.

WHEN: Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at 8am EST.

WHERE: Florida Atlantic University’s Football Stadium.

WHY: As a sponsor or through your donation/participation in the Community Spirit Race event, you will help Stand Among Friends continue to fund programs to enhance the lives of people with disabilities, by promoting opportunities for them to live a life without limits.

HOW: Join TEAM emb(race) at the Community Spirit Race. You can choose to participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or one-mile family walk/run in order to help raise funds which will support the mission of Stand Among Friends.

For more information or to register to be part of TEAM emb(race) please click HERE.