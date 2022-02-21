Sandler Family Ladies Chair Event, Support Research of Childhood Allergies and Asthma

Three generations of the Sandler family ladies are chairing The New Directions Luncheon in Boca Raton. The family, well-known for their philanthropic endeavors, have seen firsthand the impact eczema, food allergies and asthma can have on children. So, Phyllis Sandler, her daughters Amy Ross, Robin Rubin and Andrea Schnurmacher, along with granddaughters Ali Benmen and Brittany Kohn, combined their efforts to raise critically important funds for research at National Jewish Health, the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. The luncheon will be held March 4 at Boca West Country Club and feature guest speaker Michelle Bernstein, an acclaimed chef, author and restaurateur. The speaker is presented by Judy Levis Krug.

The New Directions Luncheon is an annual event that has been held in Boca for over 10 years. Speakers have ranged from a “New York Times” investigative reporter, to an Olympic champion, to a best-selling author. This year’s speaker promises to be equally compelling.

Bernstein has earned the coveted James Beard Award as well as bragging rights for beating Bobby Flay on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” She is a regular guest on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The Miami native of Jewish and Latin decent is inspired by her culinary memories and travels. With her husband and partner, David Martinez, the chef owns and operates MBC Michelle Bernstein Catering Company, Sweet Liberty, along with their newest endeavor, Café La Trova, a Cuban-inspired bar and café in Little Havana. Bernstein also hosts two Emmy® award-winning TV series, “Check, Please! South Florida” and “SoFlo Taste.” Her cookbook, “Cuisine a Latina” invites the world to try her vividly seasoned recipes at home.

Just as with the Sandlers, pediatric allergies and asthma is a cause close to Bernstein’s heart. She has asthma and her son suffers with reflux. Both conditions are a part of the atopic march, a progressive condition in which eczema marches, or leads, to food allergies and then to asthma. There are currently no treatments to interrupt this progression. National Jewish Health is home to one of the leading allergy-immunology research and treatment programs in the United States and is currently conducting groundbreaking studies to better understand and prevent the atopic march.

To join the Sandlers and Michelle Bernstein at The New Directions Luncheon or sponsor the event, visit njhealth.org/FLNewDirections or contact Danielle Ross at [email protected] or 561.477.5400.