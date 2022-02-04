New Boca Raton school officially has a name

Previously called O5C Elementary School, Palm Beach County’s newest public school in Boca Raton now has an official name.

Currently under construction and set to open at the start of the 2022/23 academic year in August, Blue Lake Elementary School is set to open on August 10.

According to WPTV, Seth Moldovan will be the school’s first principal, and the mascot for Blue Lake Elementary will be the Gators.

The school will feature a three-story building for classrooms, a two-story building for administration and media center, and a one-story building for the cafeteria, as well as science and art labs and a full-time gifted program.

The district projects that enrolment would be around 750 students when Blue Lake Elementary opens in August, relieving overcrowding at Calusa Elementary School.