March Is Bicycle Month

Boca Raton, FL – When a week’s worth of events proved popular with the public in 2007, the organizers of Bicycle Week expanded it to Bicycle Month the following year. Florida Bicycle Month 2022 now includes programs and events filling the entire month of March. The purposes of this special month are to promote bicycle safety and education; to provide leisure and recreational bicycling opportunities for all ages and abilities; and to offer competitive/challenging cycling opportunities throughout Broward County within both the public and the private sectors.

Bicycle Month 2022 is made possible by Broward County and participating municipalities, along with Bike Box, Broward B-cycle, the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Velodrome Association, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial, and the Recyclable Bicycle Exchange. Together these organizations have committed to hosting such activities as bicycle rodeos, recreational rides, bike-to-work challenges, nature bike hikes, lunchtime rides, bicycle scavenger hunts, and tandem rides for the visually impaired. Times, fees, locations, and registration requirements vary. Our Website features a calendar detailing the month’s activities, updated as new information becomes available. The following programs are currently scheduled:

The Mountain Bike Trails will also be open daily: at Quiet Waters, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through March 12, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. starting March 13; at Markham, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through March 12,, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. starting March 13. At Brian Piccolo, there will be Velodrome Open Track, 5:30-9:45 p.m. on weekdays, by appointment only on weekends.



The regular weekend gate fee ($1.50/person, ages 5 and under free) will be in effect.

Broward County Parks manages almost 6,500 acres, encompassing nearly 50 regional parks and nature centers, neighborhood parks, and natural areas at various stages of development.