Florida Prepaid 2022 Open Enrollment Launches with Incentive to Encourage Florida Families to Start Saving for College Now

Families can earn up to $500 when enrolling in a Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022

Open Enrollment runs February 1 through April 30, 2022 and is the annual window when families can lock in future tuition costs at today’s Plan prices. Prepaid Plan prices start at $45/month.

Families that purchase a Prepaid Plan by April 30 can receive a cash bonus of up to $500 to cover additional college expenses as part of this year’s Cash4College incentive program.

Boca Raton, FL –Aiming to bring urgency to the importance of saving early for college, Florida Prepaid kicked off its annual Open Enrollment period today by offering families who purchase a 529 Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022 up to $500 in a 529 Savings Plan to be used toward additional college expenses.

Open Enrollment runs February 1 through April 30, 2022 and is the annual window when families can lock in future tuition costs at today’s Plan prices. Plans start at $45/month. To encourage Florida families to get started saving for college, Florida Prepaid will invest in their college savings journey along with them. For each year of college or university Prepaid Plan purchased this Open Enrollment, Florida Prepaid will put $125 into a Florida 529 Savings Plan, up to $500.

“We know time is valuable, and families are busier than ever – always striving to provide a solid foundation for their children,” said Florida Prepaid College Board Chairman John D. Rood. “We encourage Florida families to research Florida 529 Prepaid Plans this Open Enrollment and find the option that meets their goals and budget.”

While Florida Prepaid is the largest and longest-running prepaid college program in the nation, there are many Florida families that are not yet taking advantage of saving in a 529 college plan or saving for college at all.

Prepaid Plans allow families to save for college in a risk-free, stress-free way, locking in future college costs for less so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a Prepaid Plan and make their payments. There are no worries about the ups and downs of the stock market or how much tuition might go up. All Prepaid Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families can never lose their investment. If a child attends an out-of-state or private college, a Prepaid Plan will pay the same amount as it would pay at a public college or university in Florida, allowing the child to pursue their dreams no matter where that might take them.

This year, families can purchase a 4-Year Florida University Plan for a newborn for as low as $181 a month, a 2+2 Florida Plan for $145 a month, a 2-Year Florida College Plan for $54 a month or a 4-Year Florida College Plan for less than $116 a month.

The Board also offers a 1-Year Florida University Plan which starts as low as $45 per month and covers 30 university credit hours. Multiple family members can purchase a 1-Year Florida University Plan for the same child, sharing in the cost of saving for college.

Families can use the online Prepaid Plan pricing tool to determine what the various plans cost based on a child’s age, as well as explore the different payment options available.

To learn more, visit myfloridaprepaid.com today.

About the Florida Prepaid College Board

The Florida Prepaid College Board manages the Stanley G. Tate Florida Prepaid College Program and the Florida 529 Savings Plan. Both are tax-favored 529 college savings plans authorized by Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code. In 1987 the Florida Prepaid College Program was created by the Florida Legislature and the commitment and dedication of Mr. Stanley G. Tate to provide Florida families with an affordable means to save for their children’s future college education. The first Florida Prepaid College Plans were sold in 1988, and were augmented with the addition of the Florida 529 Savings Plan in 2002. The Board also oversees two direct-support organizations – The Florida Prepaid College Foundation and Florida ABLE, Inc., d/b/a ABLE United. Florida Prepaid is the largest, longest running and most successful prepaid plan in the nation with more than 2 million Florida Prepaid College Plans purchased and more than $15 billion in assets. The 529 Savings Plan has more than 100,000 active accounts with a market value of more than $1 billion.