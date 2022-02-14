Find Your Furry Valentine and Shred Your Ex at Boca Raton Hooters

Hooters of Boca Raton is hosting a pet adoption Happy Hour on Monday, February 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Shred your ex and find your new BFF and furry valentine at this special pet adoption event. Tri County Animal Rescue will have dogs available for adoption on the restaurant’s patio. Hooters is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A in Boca Raton.

“We want to keep Valentine’s Day the joyous holiday full of love and care it started as. This Valentine’s Day we hope you open your heart to a friend who will not only love when you get home, who supports you when you aren’t having the best day, and most of all will love you forever. This Valentine’s Day we hope you find a rescue friend who will always love you forever,” said Suzi Goldsmith, Co Founder and Executive Director of Tri County Animal Rescue. “The wonderful team at Hooters Boca Raton has taken our shelter into their loving arms for seven years. With our world changing at every moment our fundraisers have gone to zero; yet Hooters always comes to our rescue. Without the team and support from our friends there, Tri County wouldn’t have saved as many animals as we have and will continue to do. From the bottom of our four legged friends hearts, we thank them,” added Goldsmith.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity on Valentine’s Day to give our community the opportunity to adopt a furry friend and help Tri County Animal Rescue increase pet adoptions and raise awareness for their efforts,” said Hooters of Boca Raton Managing Partner Chris Torelli.

Tri County Animal Rescue is a 100% No-Kill, 501 c, nonprofit animal shelter working to prevent the killing of over 170,000 unwanted pets in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties each year. Since inception, Tri County Animal Rescue has saved over 74,000 animals not only in Florida but also across the world. For frequent updates or more information on TCAR, visit tricountyanimalrescue.comor Facebook @tricountyhumane, Instagram @tricountyanimalrescuefl and Twitter @tricountyar.