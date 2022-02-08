Financial Literacy and Interactive Career Readiness programs for At-Risk Children

Junior Achievement Benefits from $60,000 State Farm Grant

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior Achievement (JA) Florida Foundation has received a new $60,000 grant from State Farm. The state-wide initiative will support Junior Achievement learning experiences in Florida, enabling thousands of young people to participate in JA’s nationally recognized financial literacy and career readiness learning experiences. In the past 5 years, State Farm has awarded over $300,000 to support all nine JA chapters across Florida. “State Farm is committed to helping ensure that young people receive financial literacy and work readiness education programs,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Junior Achievement programs help all students acquire and improve their financial literacy skills, especially the low to moderate income students who derive greater benefits from the programs.” Each JA area will use the support to advance learning experiences most needed in their region

.JA Palm Beaches will provide JA Personal Finance at area high schools where students are introduced to the Interrelationship between today’s financial decisions and future financial freedom and JA Inspire Career Expo where students explore their skills and interests.

JA South Florida,JA Space Coast, and JA North Florida will provide JA Personal Finance introducing high school students to the Interrelationship between today’s financial decisions and future financial freedom.

JA Miami will provide local elementary students with an interactive JA Day where they will explore the concepts of financial literacy and workforce readiness.

JA Southwest Florida will provide JA Personal Finance, JA Economics for Success and JA Career Success.

JA Tampa Bay, which includes Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands and Sarasota Counties is excited to be able to open their Capstone Campus this fall and provide students with valuable hands on interactive learning experiences. JA Biz-Town introduces 5th graders to economic concepts, workplace skills, and personal and business finances. They act as employees and consumers, from paying bills to handling customer service, they experience what it is like to earn and work in a community. JA Finance Parkis a real-life simulation, where students enter the game of life and apply financial concepts to balance their personal budget and learn to make choices that support their future goals.

JA Central Florida will provide JA Finance Park Virtual Advanced to 12th graders in Orange and Osceola districts where students will build a foundation for making intelligent and informed lifelong personal finance decisions.

JA Northwest Florida will provide JA Personal Finance introducing high school students to the Interrelationship between today’s financial decisions and future financial freedom and Economics for Success where students explore their skills, interests, values, and the world of work to make informed education, career, and life decisions.

The JA Florida Foundation areas have worked with local State Farm representatives to build out an interactive Career Exploration booth for the JA Inspire Career Expo. This virtual platform provides students with the opportunity to explore over 100 business and education booths and listen to dynamic speakers. Live virtual interaction days are scheduled where students can ask volunteers industry related questions. Across the state over 25,000 students will participate.All areas will offer volunteer opportunities for State Farm associates to participate either in person or virtually, the length and scope varies for each experience. Richard George, President of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay stated, “The State Farm funding supports our efforts throughout the state of Florida and we are so grateful. Junior Achievement is providing our young people with the tools to transform their futures. We are increasing economic equity and mobility through our learning experiences focused on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, This creates a brighter tomorrow for all.”

For more information on Junior Achievement, visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-floridafoundation

About Junior Achievement Florida Foundation

Chartered in 2010 the JA Florida Foundation represents the nine Florida JA chapters joining forces to link to schools across the state of Florida. This collaboration has allowed us each to grow our impact on our areas marginalized youth through statewide funding and support. Junior Achievement delivers K-12 programming for entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career readiness.