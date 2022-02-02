Fifth Annual J.McLaughlin Everglades Capsule Collection Benefits The Everglades Foundation

Boca Raton, FL – J.McLaughlin is pleased to announce its partnership with The Everglades Foundation for the fifth year in a row.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Everglades Foundation and help support its important mission to restore and protect America’s Everglades. With 25 locations in Florida, J.McLaughlin truly considers Florida our second home. Being a good neighbor is essential to our company ethos and we can’t think of a better way to help keep Florida beautiful than by supporting an organization that is committed to protecting the vitally important Everglades ecosystem,” says Kevin McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Creative Director.

J.McLaughlin has created a limited-edition collection of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, which will be available for purchase in all J.McLaughlin Florida stores, New York Flagships, as well as online. A total of 10% of proceeds from the collection will go to The Everglades Foundation.

This year’s print, Flamingo Palm, was inspired by South Florida’s iconic imagery. Through the sales of The Everglades Foundation collection and Local & Loyal events, J.McLaughlin has been able to support of the Everglades Literacy program which has trained 4,500 teachers and impacted over 150,000 students in the state of Florida.

“The Everglades Literacy Program empowers the next generation of conservation stewards to continue our mission of restoring and protecting one of the most important and unique ecosystems in the world,” said The Everglades Foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg. “Our longstanding partnership with J.McLaughlin speaks of their commitment to protect Florida’s water and habitat.”

The Everglades is the largest subtropical wetland in North America, the freshwater supply to nine million Floridians, and the home to 2,000 species of plants and animals, over 70 of them federally threatened or endangered. The Everglades Foundation leads efforts to restore and protect the Everglades through science, advocacy, and education.

A series of J.McLaughlin in-store events will take place this spring throughout Florida to raise awareness and funds for The Everglades Foundation, including a statewide shopping event on April 7, Everglades Day.

About J.Mclaughlin

J.McLaughlin was founded by two brothers, Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, in 1977. Their goal was to create a new American sportswear brand based in New York and built on several basic concepts: classic clothes with current relevance, sold in a friendly retail environment that has a neighborhood feel. With over 155 retail locations, J.McLaughlin occupies some of the most picturesque main-street real estate in America.

True to the vision of the McLaughlin brothers, the stores have a warmly residential feel and exemplary customer service. “Being a good neighbor” is central to the brand’s approach to business, and J.McLaughlin values being a welcome and active member of each community in which it operates. The company also operates a fully responsive digital flagship at http://www.jmclaughlin.com/. The company is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. An American Original since 1977.

About The Everglades Foundation

The Everglades Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to restoring and protecting the Everglades through science, advocacy, and education. Since its founding in 1993 by a group of local outdoor enthusiasts, The Everglades Foundation has become a respected and important advocate for the sustainability of one of the world’s most unique ecosystems. For more information, please visit EvergladesFoundation.org.