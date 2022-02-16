Double the Honors to be Bestowed at 24th “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton

2022 Honor Your Doctor Luncheon Committee (From Left): Front Row: HYDL Co-Chairs Alan Kaye and Janice Williams, RCDBR President Jon Carter, RCDBR President-Elect Jeff Weber Second Row- Ron Rubin, Gwendolyn Herb, Arlene Herson Top Row-Anne Brown, Gloria Wank, Linda Petrakis, Jon Kaye, Marilyn Wilson Photo: Gina Fontana

Physicians Nominated By The Community During Both 2020 and 2022 to be Recognized;

All to Raise Scholarship Funds for Medical/Nursing Students

Boca Raton, FL — Double honors and appreciation for their expertise, patient care, and dedication to the Hippocratic oath during the historically challenging pandemic years 2020 and 2021, Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers will be celebrated at the 2022 “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL). Presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the event will be held Wednesday, March 30 at Boca West Country Club at 11:30 a.m., concluding at 1:30 p.m.

According to Co-Chairs Janice Williams of Matrix Home Care, LLC and Alan Kaye of Transworld Business Advisors, both founding members of the RCDBR, the annual luncheon recognizes and honors doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals within Palm Beach and Broward counties while raising funds for four-year scholarships for deserving medical and nursing students. Scholarships are eligible for those enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, and Palm Beach State College.

Annually funds from HYDL which was founded by Helen M. Babione 24 years ago are primarily raised in four ways. These include corporate and philanthropist sponsorships, ticket sales, “Chance to Win” purchases at the event, and nominations made by patients and staff of their favorite doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who will attend the event as honored guests of the Rotary Club.

Because the 2020 event had to be canceled, the RCDBR reported that 100 percent of funds

raised underwrote healthcare student scholarships.

2022 Nominations Are Now Open: Public Invited To Honor “Your” Own Doctor



According to Co-Chair Janice Williams, the HYDL is the perfect way for patients and the greater community “to say thank you to medical professionals who continue to go beyond their typical ‘call to duty’ for patients, especially those affected by the pandemic or challenged by limited access to care because of it.”

Nominations are now open online at www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org/events/ and can be made for a $50 donation per nomination or three nominations for a donation of $125. Anyone may nominate as many medical professionals as they choose or nominate one medical professional multiple times. The Doctor of Distinction for 2022 will be awarded to the physician who receives the most nominations.

Celebrate With “Your” Doctor at the 2022 HYDL

“It is wonderful to be back together to celebrate our physicians and healthcare professionals, after having to cancel last year’s event and rescheduling this year’s celebration due to the pandemic impact on our community. With so many virus ebbs and flows, it is our physicians and their teams who have saved so many lives … always with the most compassionate patient care, and often putting they themselves in harm’s way,” shared Co-Chair Kaye

In addition to cheering on the area’s most respected medical professionals, there will be more ways at the event in which to support student scholarship through a “Chance to Win” opportunity. These feature chances to enjoy vacation getaway accommodations at a private luxury condo in Breckenridge, Colorado; a private mountain retreat in North Carolina and a choice of Bluegreen Vacations resorts in Las Vegas, NV; Gordonsville, VA; St. Augustine or Orlando, FL and Myrtle Beach, SC. “Chance to Win” tickets can be purchased for $50 each or three tickets for $125.

“To accommodate social distancing for luncheon attendees, our Club has reserved the entire grand ballroom so that we will be able to space out the tables and table settings. Masks will also be provided if requested upon arrival,” added Williams.

Founded in July 2012 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit that also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball is dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.2 million Rotarians around the globe.

Tickets to the 2022 HYDL are $150 per person; a select amount of “early ticket” opportunities for $125 will be available until February 28. To nominate a medical professional, or purchase luncheon tickets visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org/events/ or call Kaye Communications, Inc. at 561-392-5166, ext. 2. For event sponsorships, contact HYDL Co-chairs Alan Kaye at 954-558-8058 or Janice Williams at 561-471-2992.