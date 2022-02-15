Delray Fashion Week Sand & Sea Fashion Event is February 26

Boca Raton, FL – The 10th Anniversary Delray Beach Fashion Week, which benefits Achievement Center for Children & Families, will include a Sand & Sea Fashion Event on Saturday, February 26th at 3 p.m. at The Ray Plaza. The theme is beach balls and surfboards. The runway event will feature swimwear from Downtown Delray Beach retailers and designers. The swim show includes ticketed seats and a complimentary cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres at Rosewater Rooftop, after the event. White attire is encouraged. Limited seating available. Tickets are $40 and are available at  www.DelrayFashionWeek.com.

