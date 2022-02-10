Delivery Dudes Reveals Top 10 Food Orders for Delivery on Super Bowl Sunday

Delivery Dudes

Wings, Fries & Nuggets Top the List

Boca Raton, FL – Planning on watching the Super Bowl at home with family and friends? Having the right food may just be as important as the game itself. That’s why Delivery Dudes has compiled a top-10 list of most popular food delivery orders for the Big Game.

To help you get your menu ready at home – and to be sure no one goes without their favorite football food – here are the Top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wings French Fries Nuggets Salads Onion Rings Garlic Knots Cheese Dip Burritos Brownies Chicken Tenders

When you look at this list, you see why the Super Bowl is one of America’s biggest eating holidays … second only to Thanksgiving Day! In fact, for Delivery Dudes, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the company’s top five delivery days each year.

To make your party even better and save money, anyone ordering from Delivery Dudes on Super Bowl Sunday will receive $20 off any order more than $50 by using the code “BIGGAME20” at checkout.

