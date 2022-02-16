Community Garden Vegetables Donated to Boca Helping Hands

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) unveiled its new Community Garden on October 16 at Meadows Park in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton, FL – The garden is approximately 1.4 acres and contains approximately 100 plots available for patrons to lease. The space includes both permaculture and pollinator gardens, as well as space for fruit trees and pineapples, as a nod to Boca Raton’s agricultural past. Ten percent of all fruits and vegetables harvested by individual garden plots are donated to Boca Helping Hands.

The JLBR worked closely with Brightline and the City of Boca Raton to relocate the garden that was formerly located across from the downtown public library. The initiative is part of Brightline’s investment in the city in addition to a new train station and parking garage. The garden is the definition of true community partnership. The City of Boca Raton made the new garden possible by providing the land, and Brightline made a major contribution to help fund the construction at the new location.

The original Junior League of Boca Raton Community Garden broke ground on Earth Day 2010 with land donated by the city. The garden was the brainchild of Mayor Susan Whelchel, a Junior League sustainer, and it opened during her tenure. Since then, the Junior League of Boca Raton has managed and supported the garden. The original garden had a total of 97 plots that were leased to Boca Raton residents on a yearly basis. Historically, the garden has been the largest community garden in the state of Florida.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $600,000 to support the organization’s mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton.

About the City of Boca Raton

Boca Raton is the second largest city in the Palm Beaches. The City has five miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline and 47 parks with 1,650 acres of recreational space to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. One of the first cities in the U.S. to adopt a tree protection ordinance, the City of Boca Raton boasts landscapes with endless nature trails, green spaces and waterfront activities.

Boca Raton has three nationally ranked universities and an abundance of A-rated public and private K-12 schools that ingrain education, research and innovation into the community. A true “full service” city, Boca Raton is consistently recognized for being one of the safest communities to live in and for having one of the lowest property tax rates for a full-service city in Florida. The City of Boca Raton offers a unique and unparalleled quality of life you can only truly experience when you are here. https://myboca.us/

About Brightline

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit our website: http://www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Community Greening

Community Greening, an urban forestry non-profit based in Palm Beach County, plants trees to improve the environment for people and nature. Community Greening has planted more than 7,000 trees with 4,000 volunteers of all ages. Programming includes tree plantings at parks and schools; urban orchards; residential; tree giveaways and a Youth Tree Team. They have been named the “Conservation Partner of Year” by the US Fish and Wildlife Service; “Tree Advocacy Group of the Year” by the Florida Urban Forestry Council; and the “Spirit of the Arbor Day” by the National Arbor Day Foundation. To learn more visit communitygreening.org