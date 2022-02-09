Clinics Can Help Receives $44,000 From The Leeds Endowment

Leeds Donation

to Support Customized Medical Equipment Needs for Residents

Boca Raton, FL – Clinics Can Help (CCH), Florida’s only nonprofit organization that collects, cleans, refurbishes and donates new and gently used medical equipment and supplies for children and adults, is thrilled to announce their recent gift of $44,000 from The Leeds Endowment to bring customized wheelchairs to special needs children in Palm Beach County.

“With this donation, we will be able to purchase nine customized wheelchairs for children with Special Needs,” shared Clinics Can Help CEO, Owen O’Neill. “The Leeds Endowment has been a longtime supporter of our organization. The work we are able to do with their support is literally lifechanging for these children. Giving a child mobility, enhances their independence and gives them such a significant quality of life boost. We are so excited to put this money to work!”

Started in 2005, the grassroots organization engaging a model of organized recycling has served over 12,500 children and adults with over $10 million worth of medical equipment and supplies. In addition to providing new durable medical equipment and supplies, CCH serves as the bridge between people who wish to donate medical equipment and those who need it, dramatically improving lives in the community. The organization regularly scores 100% in financial management and 96% in accountability and transparency to achieve its overall score of 97.17% as rated by Charity Navigator.

“We are proud to support special organizations like Clinics Can Help to empower individuals living with disabilities to lead more independent and productive lives,” said Danielle Ford, co-founder and board member of Leeds Endowment. “For someone with disabilities, receiving a new wheelchair can make such a positive impact navigating the day-to-day activities that most people take for granted. We have been working with Clinics Can Help for more than 10 years and look forward to continuing our partnership and helping even more people in our community.”

The customized medical equipment will be available to the clients in January and February of this year. Any resident of South Florida is welcome to apply to Clinics Can Help if they are in need of Medical Equipment and Supplies. If you are interested in learning more about the ways Clinics Can Help can help you or a loved one, please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org or call (561) 640-2995. In addition to customized equipment, the organization has a full warehouse with PPE items such as masks, sanitizers and gloves, along with hospital beds, shower chairs, walkers and more with the goal to create greater access to medical equipment to assist with faster recovery, protection from injury and mobility, independence and dignity for a quality level of life.

About Leeds Endowment

The Leeds Endowment focuses on assisting people in Palm Beach County who need financial assistance to meet the different needs of living with a disability. Through purchasing equipment, funding government-subsidized programs, and providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, vocational or life skills, the Leeds Endowment encourages personal purpose, improvement, and accomplishment. For more information about fundraising efforts and events, please visit www.leedsendowment.org.

About Clinics Can Help

A vital resource in Palm Beach County and throughout southeast Florida for families in search of medical equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, nebulizers, and more, CCH provides access to critical equipment for thousands of children and adults who cannot afford it. The only organization of its kind in Florida and one of only four in the U.S. that provide a vast and diverse array of equipment, CCH makes a difference through a simple process of organized recycling. For more information, please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.