Boca West Children’s Foundation Names New Chairman

Richard Zenker

Boca Raton, FL —The Board of Directors of Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) has announced the appointment of Richard Zenker as board chairman. He has served on the board of directors since 2015.

Zenker takes over from Arthur Adler, who led the nonprofit for the past 12 years, growing it into more than a million dollar a year funder. Boca West Children’s Foundation funds projects for more than 30 charity partners. Each project benefits underserved children in Palm Beach County. Adler remains on the board of directors as Chairman Emeritus.

Zenker is the President of Overbrook Management Corporation, a boutique wealth management firm located in New York City. He has more than 35 years of experience helping families navigate issues relating to wealth creation and preservation, including substantial experience helping them achieve their philanthropic goals. Richard holds a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, where he graduated Cum Laude, and a MBA from the University of Chicago.

“I’ve been so honored to have led the organization over these past 12 years and to serve on the board with Richard,” said Chairman Emeritus Arthur Adler. “Richard will be instrumental in leading the organization into the future as we continue our work to fulfilling our mission to identify and fund projects to assist local at-risk kids and their families.”

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $14 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].