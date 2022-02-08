365 Data Centers Names Ray Allieri as Regional Vice President

Chamber Member Update

Norwalk, CT — Feb. 8, 2022 — 365 Data Centers, a leading network-centric colocation provider, announces today the appointment of Ray Allieri as Regional Vice President for its Southeast Florida market. He will be based out of 365’s Boca Raton data center facility.

365 Data Centers is a single-source provider for Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions, specializing in network-centric edge-colocation. The company operates 13 data centers that serve as important regional network hubs, a nationwide fiber network with 86 additional Points-of-Presence, and 7 geographically diverse cloud regions.

Allieri’s addition to the 365 leadership team provides consistent, executive oversight in one of 365’s largest markets. He will have full responsibility for the region and ensure that 365 continues as the most trustworthy, reliable, and cost-effective service provider in the market and that its data center, network, and cloud infrastructure remain resilient. The region represents part of 365’s strategic Florida edge presence along with its data center in Tampa and other network Points-of-Presence in Orlando and Jacksonville.

“Executive interaction with our customers, partners and vendors is key and Ray will carry out this role for 365 as our primary C-level representative in the region” said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365. He further stated that “Southeast Florida is one of 365 Data Center’s most important markets, where we operate high-quality data center facilities in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale and cloud platforms in Boca Raton and Miami with a recent state-of-the-art hyper-converged cloud deployment in Boca Raton.” He added that “a significant portion of 365’s nationwide fiber network, including 350 fiber miles that connect the regional data centers to the NAP of the Americas in Miami, is also located in Southeast Florida and has been substantially upgraded since 365 entered the market.”

Allieri has many years of CEO and COO experience, including time spent in the Southeast Florida market. He is already leveraging this experience to ensure that 365’s local and national personnel deliver exceptional colocation, network, and cloud services and outstanding customer support.

“I am excited to oversee Southeast Florida at a time when the West Palm Beach to Miami market is experiencing such incredible business growth. With our network-centric collocation and cloud capabilities, 365 Data Centers is the best alternative for small and medium sized businesses. Our national reach makes 365 the ideal partner for larger customers as well”, said Allieri.

# # #

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in 13 strategic, primarily edge, markets. With network-centric Data Centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater (New Jersey), Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Herndon, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Tampa, the Company operates facilities aggregating 242,000 square feet and 23 MW of power, along with an interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and geographically dispersed cloud platforms. 365 serves more than 1,250 customers.

365’s robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers’ corporate office is in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Visit 365datacenters.com for more information.