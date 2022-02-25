25 Years Of Magic In Boca Raton

Sciencemag

Funcamps Opens New State of the Art Facility at FAU

Boca Raton, FL – Funcamps celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer in Boca Raton with more than 7,000 campers that have learned invaluable skills that will last a lifetime. This summer, Funcamps (www.funcamps.com) is opening up in a new state-of-the-art facility at Florida Atlantic University. MagiCamp, Space, Science and Jurassic camp will all be offered at FAU.

Parents send their children again and again not just because of the fun experience, but for the relationships and skills campers cultivate each summer.

“MagiCamp has been a part of my life for 12 years, and in addition to having a blast every summer, it’s taught me confidence and how to perform in front of an audience,” said Harrison Melull, an Olympic Heights High graduate and former camper and counselor. “Funcamps has helped teach me responsibility and how to manage kids in addition to learning how to be a magician.”

MagiCamp is actually the impetus of Funcamps, programs which offer a fun and creative approach to the world of day camps. From Space and Rocket Camp and Amazing Science Camp to JurassicCamp to Camp Idol, Funcamps has a program for everyone. With these specialty programs, founder David Gindy has created a magical journey proven to be a winning formula.

Funcamps will be following all Local, ACA, and University protocols for Covid during the summer. At this time masks are still required while indoors.

“Our goal is to provide our campers with the highest standards of care, personal training, and a well-structured curriculum,” said Gindy, of Miami.

Gindy’s Camps will be held in the FAU Student Union’s Conference Center with newly updated rooms and even the use of the new Esports center and sport fields.

Founder Gindy dreamed up a summer camp experience like no other 30 years ago with his first program, MagiCamp. The overall success of MagiCamp has been accomplished by creating a one-of-a-kind magic program for children of all ages and skill levels (represented by different color wands and wide arrays of tricks).

Children master magic tricks in MagiCamp, which over the 33 years, has expanded to half-a-dozen locations from Miami to Boca Raton.

“We‘re excited this summer to bring the magic once again to our campers,” Gindy said. “Through our Unique MagiCamp program, where the campers not only learn the magic they become the Magic! To our Amazing Science and Space Camp which brings a fun and exciting approach to learning STEM-related activities. From making slime to, solar panels and motors, or entering our very own Space planetarium and launching rockets that they made the children will delve into the many facets of Science & Space.”

Once campers master the magic, they receive their graduation wand and create a little Hocus Pocus themselves. The best part is that they get to take home the illusions so that they are able to amaze their family and friends. MagiCamp unlocks the secrets of magic and illusion for children of all ages, and — along their magical journey — children also build confidence, self-esteem, and hand-eye coordination.

“I run into adults all the time that tell me that the program built their confidence and helped them overcome public speaking and gave them skills that still help them today,” Gindy said. “It’s really touching to hear.”

Amazing Space and Science Camp: Children (ages 5-13) not only learn about the many facets of science but get to become real life scientists, doing amazing science experiments daily. For those who dream of being an astronaut; children learn about the world on Space, Astronomy and rocketry; have astronaut training, and even build and launch their own rockets with their counselors.

JurassiCamp: A unique experience for future paleontologists; children (ages 5-12) learn about the world of Dinosaurs and even get to be paleontologists themselves participating in fossil digs where they even get to keep the real fossils they discover.

FUNCAMPS is one of the top creators of unique children’s programming in the nation, which has been featured by major networks and publications; including but not limited to: CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, Disney Family, The Miami Herald, Sun-Sentinel, Parenting Magazine, and Family Magazine, and has received numerous national awards and praise.

“Parents choose our programs not only for the uniqueness of the specialty programs but also because they know that the campers will have fun in a safe and secure environment,” Gindy said. “Our programing is ACA accredited so our staff and camper ratio and the program design are sure to please both our campers and parents.”

For more information contact David Gindy at 305-742-8611 and to see videos of children performing and learning magic visit www.FUNCAMPS.com