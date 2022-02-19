19th Annual Delray Beach Home Tourto Highlight Homes in Scenic Lake Ida Neighborhood

Home Tour Committee Members (Top L to R: Stephanie Marasco, Kerry Filippone, Co-Chair Kari Shipley, Stephanie Reubins, Deborah Dowd, Sheila Greene Bottom L to R: Dina Schwartz, Co-Chair Noreen Payne, Kim Lekas, Judi Lukens, and Linda Umbdenstock)

Event benefits Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL – Several homeowners in Delray Beach’s beautiful Lake Ida Neighborhood will be opening their doors to visitors during the 19th Annual Delray Beach Home Tour benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) on Wednesday, March 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Delray Beach Home Tour is a unique opportunity to see exquisite interiors of homes and gardens.

“Each year we select a different Delray Beach neighborhood where homeowners can showcase different interior designs and architectural styles,” said Kari Shipley, the co-chair of this year’s organizing committee. “The Home Tour will feature a variety of homes that range from elegant Florida bungalows, lakeside estates and lush tropical gardens providing home decorating and gardening enthusiasts with an inside look into the world of distinctive Delray living.”

During the tour, which attracts visitors from throughout South Florida, guests can enjoy a leisurely day exploring unique residences, a catered luncheon and trolley service between homes.

All Home Tour ticket sales and sponsorships benefit ACCF, which supports children and families throughout Delray Beach and the surrounding neighborhoods. At ACCF children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), Out-of-School (After School and Summer Camp), and Teen Mentoring programs that prepare them for academic and social success and empower them to discover their talents. ACCF families are served through programs like Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization, which benefit the community by helping families in crisis; enabling them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth.

The Home Tour was first conceived by long-time ACCF board members and supporters Anne Bright and Barbara Murphy.

Planning for the home tour, which draws more than 600 visitors annually, involves more than 100 dedicated volunteers.

“We are grateful for the support of all our hardworking volunteers, the homeowners who are graciously allowing visitors into their homes, and, of course, our dedicated sponsors,” said Noreen Payne, co-chair of the event along with Shipley.

Despite their best efforts, ACCF had to cancel the Home Tour in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the generosity of ACCF supporters, funds donated to Home Tour the past two years were critical for ACCF’s children and families.



“Continued support from our community has allowed us to keep our doors open to serve our children & families, at a time when they have needed us most,” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall. “Our great hope is to get back on track with this year’s Home Tour, as the community’s needs have only increased. It is our mission and privilege to make an important difference in the lives of the children and families we serve, and we need your help in bringing success to this fantastic fundraising event in 2022.”

Tickets for the Delray Home Tour are $100 per person until February 23rd and are available online at www.achievementcentersfl.org/delray-home-tour/ – Tickets will increase to $125 on February 24th. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at Home Tour. For more information, to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit www.achievementcentersfl.org/delray-home-tour/.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.