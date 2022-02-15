15th Annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Golf Tournament for Breast Cancer Research

St. Andrews Country Club Director of Golf Paul Clivio, Morgan Pressel, Morgan Pressel Foundation Manager Tara Clivio

St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Members and Event Sponsors Increase 15-Year Tournament Total to $10 Million

Boca Raton, FL — The Morgan Pressel Foundation’s 15th Annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Golf Tournament to fight breast cancer raised $500,000, increasing the tournament’s 15-year total to $10 million. Pressel’s fellow members at St. Andrews Country Club generously contribute funds through sponsorships, tournament play and a virtual auction. LPGA Tour stars were the highlight of the one-day event; they included Azahara Munoz, Juli Inkster, Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lincicome, Gerina Piller, Brooke Henderson, and Patty Tavatanakit.

The day kicked off with a morning golf session of platinum donors playing nine holes with an LPGA pro. Following a casual barbeque lunch 200 golfers headed out for competitive tournament play on the Club’s Fazio II and Palmer courses. The event capped off with a private dinner and silent and live auctions.

The annual tournament is a tribute to Morgan’s mother, the late Kathryn Krickstein Pressel, who lost her battle to breast cancer when Morgan was only 15. The Morgan Pressel Foundation supports the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Morgan Pressel Center for Cancer Genetics facility at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The mammovan that boasts the same high-tech equipment used by most hospitals was on display at the driving range, lending a prominent backdrop to the day’s events. The Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan makes mammogram screening more accessible by bringing breast cancer screening to areas throughout Palm Beach County.

“The success of this event is credited largely to the community of St. Andrews, the professional golfers who donate their time, and our sponsors – all of who believe in our efforts to eradicate breast cancer. The money we raise each year supports patient care and research,” said Morgan Pressel. “Over the past 15 years we have accomplished so much to help in the cause to end breast cancer. Without the substantial support of everyone involved this would not be possible, and I am forever thankful for the support of my fellow members, my LPGA friends, and the dedicated sponsors that participate year after year.”

St. Andrews Country Club Board of Governors President Artie Grossbard added, “For the past

15 years the membership of St. Andrews has been honored to support this annual event, each year rallying together to raise a substantial amount of funds during this tournament. Morgan, the Morgan Pressel Foundation Committee and our St. Andrews staff once again delivered an outstanding event with meaningful outcome.”

“This is my sixth year overseeing this first-class golf tournament and fund-raising effort and the impact of the Morgan Pressel Foundation on the community is inspiring. I am very proud of Morgan, her committee and the St. Andrews Country Club members who join together to fight breast cancer,” said Rick Dente, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at St. Andrews Country Club. “I also want to thank our dedicated team of professionals who deliver a perfectly executed tournament event, year after year, and help make the Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Tournament a resounding success.”



About St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, a resident-only Elite Distinguished Club of the World, a Platinum Club of America and ranked in the Top Ten of America’s Healthiest Club’s & 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards is internationally recognized for its grand estate residences and superior amenities. Embarking on a $27.5 million club renovation program to meet and exceed the evolving lifestyle needs of its membership, the enhancements will be set amidst its two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a Fazio II. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions on its courses led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. Club amenities include a 125,000-square-foot Clubhouse with five dining venues and men’s and women’s card rooms, a full-service spa and salon, a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. Golf facilities include a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. To learn more, visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.