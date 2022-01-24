Throw Social Celebrates Love in South Florida with Two Valentine’s Day Events

Boca Raton, FL – This Valentine’s Day, sparks will be flying twice at the brand-new THRoW Social in Delray Beach. First, on Thursday, February 10, the venue will play host to ‘Lucky in Love’, a live dating game for singles 45 and under. Local “celebrity” contestants will compete to find romance with help from the audience with 10 eligible bachelor and bachelorettes being quizzed on five questions of love. The event kicks off at 8pm and general admission is $25 including a complimentary cocktail.

Then on Valentine’s Day itself, it’s all about the puppy love. South Florida’s largest covered patio gathering spot is doubling down on its usual Yappy Hour with heart-shaped dog biscuits on Monday, February 14. Meanwhile, non-furry friends can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, VIP cabanas, electronic darts, TapGLO ping pong, and board games available for purchase and play. The special holiday-themed cocktail Liquid Lullaby will also be served (Ford’s Gin, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Monin Lavender Syrup, Edible Orchid).