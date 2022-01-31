The Buzz Agency Expands Client Roster and Diversifies its Areas of Practice

Julie Mullen and Elizabeth Kelley Grace, Co-Founders of The Buzz Agency Photo: Tracey Benson Photography

Boca Raton, FL – The Buzz Agency, one of South Florida’s leading public relations firms based in Palm Beach, Florida, has announced a number of new clients, and has diversified its areas of practice to include healthcare, aviation, and law.

New clients include:

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (achievementcentersfl.org) in Delray Beach provides childcare and academic opportunities to children in southern Palm Beach County.

Aerospace Marketing Group (aerospacemarketing.com) is a global firm that specializes in aviation and aerospace branding.

American Humane (americanhumane.org), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is an international nonprofit organization founded in 1877, committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals.

Corvina Seafood Grill (http://corvinabocaraton.com/) opened in Downtown Boca Raton in December 2021. Led by award-winning celebrity chef Jeff Tunks, the pescatarian menu showcases an array of fresh seafood and a raw bar.

Fuller Center (ffcdc.org), with two locations in east and west Boca Raton, provides affordable childcare and year-round education services for economically challenged children and families.

R3 Health (r3health.co) and MedHouse (medhouse.co), a patient-managed, integrative and regenerative healthcare facility, will open its third location in West Palm Beach this March.

Fort Lauderdale’s Susen Law Group (susenlawgroup.com) and founder, Marcus J. Susen, a board- certified civil trial attorney, focuses on women’s healthcare advocacy and plaintiffs who have been harmed by controlled substances and medical devices.

The University of Miami Health System’s UHealth at Downtown West Palm Beach (umiamihealth.org/locations/uhealth-at-downtown-west-palm-beach) will unveil a new, 7,000 square foot clinic featuring specialized care in a variety of healthcare fields, including cardiology, urology, and dermatology.

West Palm Beach Library Association (wpblf.org), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides operational and program funding for the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach.

The Buzz Agency is located 101 Bradley Place, Suite 202, Palm Beach. For more information, call (561) 779-2516, visit thebuzzagency.net, and follow the firm on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @thebuzzagency and on Facebook @buzzagency.