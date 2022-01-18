The Big Bounce America in Boca THIS WEEKEND!

Get Ready Boca Raton, The Event of the New Year is Coming: The Guinness-Certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is Set to Inflate January 21st– 23rd

Boca Raton, FL – The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Boca Raton, Florida from Friday, January 21st through Sunday, January, 23rd 2022 at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 13,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights!

The World’s Largest Bounce House

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 13,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age; ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!

Sport Slam

Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out, with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine! There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your family and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

The Giant

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 ft. in length this is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends or you just want to bounce around the weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!

Airspace

airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a huge 25 ft. inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits and its very own maze where you can, literally, get ‘lost in space’. For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world, look no further than airSPACE!

Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, shared how important the event is for the times:

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

All-Access Tickets are available online and jammed with value. These tickets include a three hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE!

Tickets start at just $19. For tickets and pricing go to:

https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/

This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.

BOCA RATON SCHEDULE AND ADDRESS:

Friday, January 21st; Saturday, January 22nd; Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 – Tickets

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park – 20405 Amphitheater Circle – Boca Raton, FL 33498

Catch The Big Bounce America tour through social media by following on: • Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica/

• Instagram: @thebigbounceamerica

• Twitter: @thebigbounceusa