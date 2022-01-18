Published On: Tue, Jan 18th, 2022

The Big Bounce America in Boca THIS WEEKEND!

Get Ready Boca Raton, The Event of the New Year is Coming:  The Guinness-Certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is Set to Inflate  January 21st– 23rd

Boca Raton, FL – The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The  World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Boca Raton, Florida from Friday, January 21st through  Sunday, January, 23rd 2022 at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park. Produced by XL  Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and  features four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 13,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible  900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called  airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of  family-friendly entertainment to new heights! 

The World’s Largest Bounce House 

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 13,000 square feet, this  inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside  you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram  moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really  turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.  Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age; ranging from tiny  tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!  

Sport Slam 

Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out, with a  customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and  type you could imagine! There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you  can compete against your family and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their  podium the longest. 

The Giant 

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 ft. in length this is one of the most fun and  energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you  make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for  some fun competition between family and friends or you just want to bounce around the weird  and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed! 

Airspace 

airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships,  moon craters and so much more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a huge  25 ft. inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits and its very own maze where  you can, literally, get ‘lost in space’. For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world,  look no further than airSPACE

Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, shared how important the  event is for the times:  

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while.  We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of  the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.  Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam,  The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to  miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!” 

All-Access Tickets are available online and jammed with value. These tickets include a three hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well  as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE

Tickets start at just $19. For tickets and pricing go to:  

https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/

This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. 

  • BOCA RATON SCHEDULE AND ADDRESS: 

Friday, January 21st; Saturday, January 22nd; Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 – Tickets 

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park – 20405 Amphitheater Circle – Boca Raton, FL 33498 

