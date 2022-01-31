Smithsonian traveling water exhibit on display at Dolly Hand

Palm Beach State College’s Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, in partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County and in cooperation with Florida Humanities, is hosting a traveling exhibition called “Water/Ways” from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.

The free exhibit, which runs now through Feb. 26, explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. The exhibit’s hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

It also looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources and shows how human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

“We are excited that students and community members will have the opportunity to explore the Water/Ways exhibit and discover water from new perspectives,” said Lisa Toy, sustainability coordinator for the School District of Palm Beach County.

In addition to the exhibit, the theater and the school district are hosting free events on the topic of water, including film screenings, Brown Bag Talks for the public, and school class field trips.

“We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition,” said Mark Alexander, executive director of PBSC’s theatres.

The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. It is also part of the Smithsonian’s Think Water Initiative to raise awareness of water as a critical resource for life through exhibitions, educational resources and public programs. The public can participate in the conversation on social media at #thinkWater.