Online Ordering of Certified Court Documents Now Available in Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County introduces E-Certify, a new service that allows online ordering of electronic certified court documents.

Now customers do not need to travel to one of the Clerk’s five offices and instead are able to purchase their electronic certified court documents from anywhere with a smartphone, computer or tablet with an internet connection.

“We are focused on connecting people with our services, in the way that works best for them,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “Our new E-Certify service helps our customers skip the trip to the courthouse and purchase certified court documents from any device, wherever they are.”

These documents use advanced encrypted features to produce a secure electronic certified document that includes a unique Clerk of the Circuit Court digital signature. Once purchased, they are delivered within minutes.

Documents can be ordered through the eCaseView court records system at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/ecaseview. Non-certified documents will still be available through eCaseView for free.

Electronic certified copies are $8 per document, which includes a $2 statutory fee plus a $6 service fee. A 3.5% payment processing fee will apply to transactions paid by credit or debit cards, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Payments made by bank transfer will have a $5 processing fee per document.

Clerk Abruzzo would like to thank the Clerk team members who made this project possible, including the office’s Court Operations and IT teams.

Learn more about electronic certified court documents, watch a video tutorial and download a detailed E-Certify user guide at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/ecertify.

About the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is Palm Beach County’s protector of public money and records including marriage licenses, court documents, financial reports and real estate records. Visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com and find us @ClerkPBC on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.