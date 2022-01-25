It’s A Fashion Show with Heart! Disabled Adults to Walk in Boca Fashion Show

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton in this Hybrid Event; Audience Can Attend in Person or Virtually

Boca Raton, FL – It’s the season for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! In person at the The Addison’s courtyard in Boca Raton or Live on Zoom via Playimage Communications, guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.

“A fashion show with heart!” is being put on by JARC FL, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides program and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, for the fourth consecutive year! The show will feature JARC Clients, Family and Friends dressed in resort attire provided by Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and Robert Graham. The event is co-chaired by Carin Friedman and Stacy Klein.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00am

WHERE: The Addison Courtyard, 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 or Live on Zoom

WHO: The models are JARC FL Clients (who have intellectual or developmental disabilities), plus family and board members, who will be showing off the latest fashions from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and designer Robert Graham. Master magician, motivator, and entertainer Sam Simon will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

DETAILS: Major Sponsors are The Pargh Foundation, Charmed Life HomeCare, Caryn J. Clayman, Esq., Sageview Consulting, Karen & John Gardner and Elizabeth & Peter Levine. JARC FL continues to follow all Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Virtual attendees will receive a Zoom link upon registration. All attendees will receive a gift!

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides group homes, apartments and vocational training for adults with developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980′s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.