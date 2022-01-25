Hooters Partnering with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida for Cookie Sales

Hooters will match every box sold at restaurant cookie booths on designated dates up to $15,000

Boca Raton, FL – For the second year in a row, nine Hooters locations are partnering with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida to help with their annual fundraising efforts. The Girl Scouts will have cookie booths at nine local Hooters locations to support their goal of providing 75,000 boxes of cookies for our brave military men and women. Hooters will match every box sold (up to $15,000) by the Girl Scouts at each of their South Florida Hooters restaurant locations on Thursday, February 3, Friday, February 4, Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.

Proceeds from the cookie sales stay local. The additional boxes purchased by Hooters will be donated to the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida’s Cookies for the Military program. In 2021, South Florida Hooters donated $15,000 to the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and $15,000 to the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

“Since 2009, Girl Scout of Southeast Florida has donated more than 639,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to our brave women and men who are serving our country,” stated Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “It’s because of the generosity and support of company’s like Hooters that allows us to give soldiers a taste of home they miss while they are away.”

“We are thrilled to host the next generation of young female entrepreneurs. We are proud to partner with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and have their cookie booths at our restaurants and to help them reach more people in our community to provide Cookies for the Military, a taste of home to show we care,” said LTP Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles. Quarles, an eight-year veteran of the Girl Scouts has first hand experience on the importance and the skills learned from the Girl Scouts annual fundraising efforts.

South Florida Hooters Locations Participating:

Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Atlantic Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their community involvement, please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook @HootersFlorida.