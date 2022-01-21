Four Former Champions Set to Play in 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com

Cameron Norrie, the projected top seed in the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, is currently the World No. 12. Photo by Andrew Patron

Tickets On Sale For Feb. 11-20 ATP Tournament

Boca Raton, FL – While eyes are currently on the Australian Open, the tennis world will soon be shifting focus to the U.S. and Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com where four former champions – Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018), Kevin Anderson (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2008) – are among the players who have entered the 30th anniversary tournament set for Feb. 11-20.

“We are thrilled to welcome an incredible field of players for our 30th anniversary event, ” Tournament Director Mark Baron said. “It is exciting to bring back many of our fan favorites in addition to some of the ATP Tour’s rising stars who will be making their debuts in Delray Beach.”

Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach FL 33444), with individual tickets starting at just $33. Seating options range from on-court “Best Seats in the House” and covered Veranda seating to reserved seats and courtside box seats, all with backs and armrests.

Here is an overview of the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com field:

• Four former Delray Beach Open champions (Opelka – 2020, Tiafoe – 2018, Anderson – 2012, Nishikori – 2008)

• Three former Delray Beach Open finalists (Korda – 2021, Gojowczyk – 2018, Anderson– 2014 )

• Six players making their Delray Beach Open debuts (Daniel Altmaier, Jenson Brooksby, Maxime Cressy, James Duckworth, Marcos Giron, Oscar Otte)

• Three players who won ATP Tour Titles in 2021 (Anderson– Newport, Korda – Parma, Cameron Norrie – Los Cabos + ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells)

• Five players who reached the 2021 US Open Round of 16 (Brooksby, Gojowczyk, Opelka, Otte, Tiafoe)

• Eight countries represented

• Seven players aged 25 or younger (Youngest is 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima)

• Seven players aged 30 or older (Oldest is 37-year-old Andreas Seppi)

Below are the players on the 2022 official entry list released Monday:

(ATP Rank) Name Age, Country • Mini Bio

(12) Cameron Norrie 26, Great Britain • Ended last season as World No. 12; 2021 Delray semifinalist

(29) Reilly Opelka 25, USA • Owns a pair of ATP Tour titles; 2020 Delray champion

(34) Frances Tiafoe 23, USA • Posted a career-high 33 match wins in 2021; 2018 Delray champion

(43) Sebastian Korda 21, USA • Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up last season; 2021 Delray finalist

(46) Kei Nishikori 32, Japan • Captured 12 titles; Youngest champion in Delray history in 2008 at 18

(49) James Duckworth 29, Australia • Career-best 22 tour-level wins in 2021; First Delray appearance

(58) Jenson Brooksby 21, USA • Won three ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2021; First Delray appearance

(66) Marcos Giron 28, USA • Former NCAA singles champion at UCLA; First Delray appearance

(68) Brandon Nakashima 20, USA • 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals semifinalist; 2020 Delray quarterfinalist

(69) Adrian Mannarino 33, France • Has made 10 career ATP Tour finals; 2015 Delray semifinalist

(70) Maxime Cressy 24, USA • Reached first Tour-level final earlier this month; First Delray appearance

(73) Jordan Thompson 27, Australia • Surged to 2020 US Open Round of 16; Third Delray appearance

(82) Peter Gojowczyk 32, Germany • 2021 US Open quarterfinalist as a qualifier; 2018 Delray finalist

(87) Daniel Altmaier 23, Germany • Has three ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance

(89) John Millman 32, Australia • Beat Federer for 2018 US Open quarterfinals; Fourth time in Delray

(94) Tennys Sandgren 30, USA • Three-time ATP Challenger Tour winner; Second Delray appearance

(96) Oscar Otte 28, Germany • Possesses five ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance

(97)Kevin Anderson 35, South Africa • Two-time Major finalist; 2012 Delray champion

(101) Andreas Seppi 37, Italy • Three-time ATP Tour titleholder; 2019 Delray quarterfinalist

(115) Nick Kyrgios 26, Australia • Six-time ATP Tour titleholder; Second time in Delray

Singles main draw action for the ATP 250 event in the three-time National Civic League All-America city begins Monday, Feb. 14. The ATP 250 final takes place on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Kyrgios will play his first match in Delray Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (session 7) while Tiafoe is scheduled to compete that night at 8 p.m. (session 8). Norrie will play his first match Wednesday evening, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. (session 10).

The full singles field for the 2022 event will feature 28 singles players including the initial entries, four spots given to qualifiers along with two wild cards.

Opening weekend Feb. 11-13 will include the ATP Champions Tour legends event capped off by the first-ever Delray Beach Open mixed doubles match featuring 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and her sister Biancaalong with the 10-time ATP Tour No. 1 team Bob and Mike Bryan. Leylah Fernandez teams with Bob Bryan while Bianca Fernandez pairs with Mike Bryan for the match. The Fernandez sisters and the Bryan Brothers are two of four sets of siblings competing on opening weekend, including 1993 French Open doubles champions Luke and Murphy Jensen along with Americans James and Thomas Blake.

Qualifying for the ATP 250 event begins on Saturday Feb. 12, featuring Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov (17), a 2021 Wimbledon junior finalist who earned a wild card into the event thanks to clinching the Delray Beach Open’s Survivor Series title in November.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, the Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans and a television audience in more than 50 countries. On-site it’s 10 days of themed parties, live music and art, the Raeburn Winery Wine & Champagne Lounge, Grey Goose Tilted Bar featuring the Grey Goose Pineapple Slice (official cocktail), The Craft Bar hosted by Sipsmith Gin, Dano’s Tequila & Barrel of Monks Brewing, courtside tables & bottle service, on-court and covered seating and so much more at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, the winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award.

About The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11-20 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award.The ATP Tour’s first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2022 will be its 24th year in Delray Beach, and 30th overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 13th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida’s annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA’s “Best Tennis Town” Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of the “ATP Award of Excellence.” For more information please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.

About the ATP: As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About the ATP Champions Tour: The ATP Champions Tour brings together many of the greatest tennis players in history for competitive and entertaining tournaments around the world. Players are either formerly ranked No. 1 in the world in singles, a Grand Slam singles champion or finalist, or a singles player on a winning Davis Cup team. Players must be retired from ATP Tour competition and each event can invite wild card entrants of its choice. The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com features a 3-day team-format.

About The City of Delray Beach: In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida’s most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised “Best of the Road” special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the “Most Fun Small Town” in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the “Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida.”