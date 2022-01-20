Delray Beach Fashion Week to Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Fashion Week

Boca Raton, FL – Downtown comes alive with style! Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Delray Beach Fashion Week from February 23-27, 2022. 100% of proceeds will benefit Achievement Center for Children & Families (ACCF).

Experience spectacular fashion, local designers, art, and beauty at this special event created by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the downtown merchants. Join us for exciting fashion shows and events including the opening runway show, fashion show luncheon, sunsational shop & sip event, trunk shows and in-store events. Preview spring and summer styles with all items shown on the runway available for purchase throughout the downtown retail shops.

Events will take place throughout downtown Delray Beach with the opening runway show free to the public to stand and watch. Tickets are now on sale at www.DelrayFashionWeek.com,

“The DDA and downtown merchants are proud to produce this award-winning event for its 10th year,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director, DDA. “Delray Beach Fashion Week is a unique, fun, and all-encompassing opportunity to share with our local residents and visitors the fashion and beauty that is found right here in downtown Delray Beach.”

DBFW 2022 EVENTS:

Event details updated and tickets available on www.DelrayFashionWeek.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022: Opening Night- “Living in Paradise” Fashion Show Experience

Overview: “Living in Paradise” opening night kickoff runway show and fashion experience will feature over 30 retailers highlighting the “best of the best” that their stores have to offer for the upcoming spring and summer season with over 70 models, and hair and makeup by local salons. Enjoy tropical décor, live musical entertainment, step and repeat photos, downtown merchant pop up retail and food tents, a cash bar offering wine, beer, champagne, and a lounge.

Time: 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Location: Park at Old School Square, 44 NE 2nd Avenue, downtown Delray Beach

Tickets: $50 per person for special VIP seating & special access to lounge area

All proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022: “Colors of the Tropics” Fashion Show and Luncheon

Overview:

Celebrate the Colors of the Tropics with a themed informal runway fashion show featuring more than 40 Spring and Summer resort looks from over 20 downtown Delray Beach shops and local designers, reception, three-course lunch, silent auction, and entertainment all while viewing the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway from Meso Beach House. Each guest will also receive a welcome cocktail, swag bag and entry into a raffle package worth over $500.

Time: 11:30AM – 3:00PM: 11:30AM – Welcome Reception, 12PM – Luncheon, 12:45PM – Fashion Show, with silent auction and entertainment throughout the event.

Location: Meso Beach House, 900 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

Tickets: $125 per person includes reserved seat luncheon, welcome cocktail, swag bag, silent auction, fashion show with over 40 looks, entertainment. All proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

Parking: Valet parking is available at Meso Beach House, or on-street parking.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022: Sunsational Shop and Sip Event

Overview:

Join us for a Sunsational Shop & event throughout downtown Delray Beach. Check-in at Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel and receive a complimentary beverage, light brunch bites, and a goodie bag of shopping specials, then stroll downtown to shop the many retailers seen in Fashion Week. Passport provided to each attendee to be checked at every participating location, with all completed passports will be entered into a raffle for a Downtown package. Turn in the passports at the post-event reception at Johnnie Brown’s. Enjoy complimentary parking along Atlantic Avenue.

Time: 10:00AM – 3:00PM. Check-in: 10AM-11:30PM

Location: throughout Downtown Delray Beach. Check-in at Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel, 233 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach.

Tickets: $25 per person available online in advance and on-site. Continental breakfast at check-in, Fashion Week Swag Bag (with coupons to shoppable stores), free parking certificate, access to Ride Freebee, & raffle prize opportunities at the post-event reception. All proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: Sand & Sea Fashion Event

Overview:

Fashion Show featuring swim and fitness wear, tropical entertainment and more.

Swim show includes ticketed seats and complimentary cocktail & passed hors d’oeuvres at Rosewater Rooftop concluding the event. Limited seating available.

Time: 3:00PM



Location: The Ray Plaza

Tickets: $40 per person (ticket price included in VIP Pass), includes fashion show, entertainment and luxury lounge. All proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

Parking: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/parking

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: Downtown Delray Beach Craft Show

Overview:

Howard Alan Events and the Delray Beach DDA present a juried art show stroll along NE 4th Ave. Experience over 100 artists and vendors.

Time: 10:00AM – 5:00PM



Location: 4th Ave., Delray Beach



Tickets: Free, Open to the public

Saturday & Sunday, February 26 and February 27, 2022: Fashion Trunk Shows & In-store Events

Overview

Fashion trunk shows, in-store events, and shopping throughout downtown Delray Beach.



Location: Throughout downtown Delray Beach; Parking free downtown until noon and available at Old School Square Garage—95 NE 1st St (FREE until 4 PM; $5 Flat Rate after).

TICKETS: Available through www.DelrayFashionWeek.com All proceeds benefit local Delray Beach non-profit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families. VIP Pass: $200 and includes: VIP access to all events, reserved front area seating, Amanda Perna bag (valued at $140). Individual tickets: Opening Night- “Living in Paradise” Fashion Show Experience – $50, Colors of the Tropics Fashion Show and Luncheon – $125, Sunsational Shop and Sip – $25, Sand & Sea Fashion Event – $40.

CHARITY

BENEFICIARY: All proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families www.achievementcentersfl.org

SPONSORS: Thank you to the Delray Beach Fashion Week 2022 Sponsors who make this event possible: (As of 01.07.2022): Bald Headed Crypto Guy, Menin Development, and 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, and International Materials.

RETAILER PARTICIPANTS: Please visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com for the list of participants.

HAIR SALONS/MAKE-UP PARTICIPANTS: Please visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com for the list of participants.

INFORMATION: For more information, event details, and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com, facebook.com/DelrayFashion, #DelrayFashionWeek, or phone: 561.243.1077.

About the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) mission is to stimulate, enhance and sustain the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach and the quality of life enjoyed by locals and visitors. Official Partners of the DDA include Menin Development, 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, and International Materials. For more information, please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com or phone 561.243.1077.