Boca Raton to have COVID-19 At-Home Test Distribution Jan 7 and 8

A Palm Beach County COVID-19 at-home rapid test kit distribution site will be open at 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8 at 10am. Limited Supplies Available: 3,000 kits will be available each day for pickup by Palm Beach County residents ONLY.

Important information for Palm Beach County residents:

Residents picking up the test kits MUST show proof of Palm Beach County residency with photo ID/license.

Tests will be: Limited to 2 kits per address. Distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Distributed through a drive-through area. Please follow the directional signage on site.

For the safety of staff distributing tests, we ask that residents wear a facial covering as they receive the kits in the drive-through.

Palm Beach County has received limited supplies of COVID-19 at-home rapid kits from the State of Florida. Additional funds have been approved by the County to provide more at-home testing kits to County residents. A distribution plan will be announced if, and when, additional at-home tests are received.

Alternatively, there are several Palm Beach County sites offering COVID-19 testing and vaccine and booster shots, with and without appointments: