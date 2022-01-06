Published On: Thu, Jan 6th, 2022

Boca Raton to have COVID-19 At-Home Test Distribution Jan 7 and 8

A Palm Beach County COVID-19 at-home rapid test kit distribution site will be open at 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8 at 10am. Limited Supplies Available: 3,000 kits will be available each day for pickup by Palm Beach County residents ONLY.

Important information for Palm Beach County residents:

  • Residents picking up the test kits MUST show proof of Palm Beach County residency with photo ID/license.
  • Tests will be:
    • Limited to 2 kits per address.
    • Distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
    • Distributed through a drive-through area. Please follow the directional signage on site.
  • For the safety of staff distributing tests, we ask that residents wear a facial covering as they receive the kits in the drive-through.

Palm Beach County has received limited supplies of COVID-19 at-home rapid kits from the State of Florida. Additional funds have been approved by the County to provide more at-home testing kits to County residents. A distribution plan will be announced if, and when, additional at-home tests are received.

Alternatively, there are several Palm Beach County sites offering COVID-19 testing and vaccine and booster shots, with and without appointments:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It